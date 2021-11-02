CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

Butte officials cancel Christmas parade, tree lighting this year

By NBC Montana Staff
NBCMontana
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMISSOULA, Mont. — Mainstreet Uptown Butte announced they are canceling the Christmas parade...

nbcmontana.com

Daniel Thompson
4d ago

you can have your "Halloween" garbage run, but one of the most loving and needed events in Butte gets cancelled. you blame in on ridiculous things, however; we all know why its cancelled. Anything to do with "OUR" Lord and Savior Jesus Christ is being banned throughout the world, let alone our nation. I pray for you, the people who think they control these things. May God bless you, grant you His grace, mercy and love. If it be your will Father. in Jesus name!

4
Kenny Kuusisto Sr.
3d ago

really? so a virus is going to shut down another event? its a virus folks ( look up what a virus is and stop believing the hype) its here, and its not going away, its has a 98 plus percent survival rate. we will all have it sooner or later, and guess what, most of us will survive, yes some will pass away, i know. research Norways response. then decide.

3
The Associated Press

Appeals court stays vaccine mandate on larger businesses

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court on Saturday temporarily halted the Biden administration’s vaccine requirement for businesses with 100 or more workers. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted an emergency stay of the requirement by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration that those workers be vaccinated by Jan. 4 or face mask requirements and weekly tests.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS News

House passes $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill

After months of deliberation, House Democrats passed the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill just before midnight Friday. President Biden lauded the passage of the bill, calling it "transformative." Christina Ruffini has more.
The Hill

Fuel tanker explodes, killing dozens in Sierra Leone

A fuel tanker exploded following a collision with another truck in Sierra Leone on Friday, killing dozens of people and injuring more than 100 others. Deputy Health Minister Amara Jambai told Reuters that at least 99 people had died and many more were seeking treatment across the country’s capital city.
FOXBusiness

Elon Musk asks Twitter if he should sell Tesla stock

Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk asked his 62.5M Twitter followers Saturday in a poll if he should sell 10% of his Tesla stock. Musk also tweeted that he "will abide by the results of the poll, whichever way it goes." "Note, I do not take a cash salary...
