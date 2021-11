SPOKANE, Wash. — A powerful solar storm will reach earth late Friday night and hang around through early Sunday morning. That means in the Inland Northwest, there are multiple chances over the next couple of nights to see the aurora borealis, also known as the Northern Lights. The Space Weather Prediction Center (yes– that’s a real thing) has a Geomagnetic Storm Watch up for Saturday. The sun blasted out a large solar flare on Thursday morning, which takes two to three days to reach us depending on how fast it’s moving.

ASTRONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO