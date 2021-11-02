CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia No. 1 in first CFP ranking but who is No. 2?

By Barry Werner
 4 days ago
The first College Football Playoff ranking was revealed on Tuesday and the SEC had the first spot with Georgia. No surprise.

The second slot, which had been debated, went to a one-loss team.

Nick Saban and Alabama were in the second slot, meaning the SEC hit the exacta. starting off at 1 and 2.

Third was an unbeaten school, Michigan State, which is coming off a solid victory over then-unbeaten Michigan in Week 9.

Following in the fourth slot was another school with a loss, Oregon.

The Ducks have a great win on their resume at Ohio State. However, they also have a “bad” loss, falling to a mediocre Stanford team.

The fifth slot went to the Buckeyes, who have been on a roll since losing to the Ducks.

Behind them is another team from Ohio, the Group of 5 Cincinnati Bearcats.

The CFP Top 25

