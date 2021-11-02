Memphis police trading groceries, gas for unwanted guns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you have any unwanted or unused firearms laying around the house, you could turn those firearms into groceries or gas.

The Memphis Police Department is handing out gift cards for any gun turned in.

The “Groceries or Gas for Guns” event takes place Saturday, Nov. 13 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Hickory Ridge Mall located at 6075 Winchester Rd.

The event will be in the northwest corner and the former location of Incredible Pizza.

People can trade in handguns for $50 Kroger gift cards and assault rifles for $100 Kroger gift cards.

Police said that the guns should be unloaded with the safety engaged and in a bag, box or case in the trunk of your car when you arrive.

People trading in guns for gifts can remain anonymous and MPD said no questions will be asked upon the trade.

