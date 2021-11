In response to growing concerns over increasing Delta variant rates, the unexpected emergence of COVID cases among the already vaccinated, and the eagerness of the world to return to some sense of normalcy, several nations have opted to administer booster shots to their already-vaccinated populations. Among them is the United States, as Biden announced his plans to start distributing booster shots to those older than 16, beginning Sept. 20. However, his plan was met with intense—and arguably justifiable—criticism from both the American and global communities, as his proposal seems to be more politically than scientifically motivated.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 13 DAYS AGO