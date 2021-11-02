CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

Stephen Bowden defeats incumbent Harry Griffin in Charleston City Council race

By Sophie Brams
 4 days ago

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Political newcomer Stephen Bowden has defeated incumbent Harry Griffin and will now take control of the District 10 seat on the Charleston City Council.

Griffin conceded to Bowden shortly after the polls closed Tuesday.

Unofficial results show Bowden received 934 votes while Griffin earned 577 votes in Tuesday’s election.

“Thank you, District 10, for giving me the greatest honor of my young life. It has been a pleasure serving you these past four years,” said Griffin in a Facebook post. “Congratulations to Stephen Bowden and best of luck.”

Bowden, a local attorney, named flooding mitigation and traffic decongestion in West Ashley among his top priorities in office. He has said he will vote against “disastrous” projects that threaten natural flood protections and work to extend Glenn McConnell Parkway.

Bowden graduated from Old Dominion University and obtained a law degree from the University of South Carolina School of Law. He currently works as an attorney with the Charleston County Public Defender’s Office.

Bowden lives in Shadowmoss with his wife, a teacher for the Charleston County School District.

