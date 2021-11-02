Much cooler weather moving in

Cooler weather moving in tonight will continue through the rest of the week. A cold front will move through the Carolinas dry tonight, but it will bring in a few clouds. Temperatures will fall into the 40s and low 50s. The clouds...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — While the weather for the deer opener this weekend looks to be sunny and mild, a storm system is developing that could bring snow to Minnesota by the end of the coming workweek.
WCCO meteorologists say the latest model data shows the system arriving Wednesday night going into Thursday.
“For now we’re mainly looking at rain, but as the system evolves and gets closer, it is possible we could wrap some cold air back on the back side of that system, which might drop a little bit of light snow,” said Meteorologist Lisa Meadows.
She added that one...
TONIGHT: We will see lots of rain showers and snow showers making their way across our area tonight and into the overnight and early morning hours. Snow is reserved only for the more mountainous regions in central ID and western WY. The snow level does decrease to about 5000 ft for these areas in the overnight hours so towns in surrounding valleys like Jackson could see snow. Everywhere else will only look to experience rain. Accumulations look to be light and not too major. Winds stay breezy tonight around 10-20 mph. Low temperatures look to be in the 30's for mostly everyone except central ID where low's could drop into the 20's.
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The cooler weather has descended upon South Florida this weekend. There were lingering showers overnight, but drier air is quickly filtering in. The breeze is strong and out of the northwest which will keep afternoon temperatures cooler even with some sun returning and highs will climb to the low and mid-70s.
Saturday night into Sunday morning lows fall to the low 60s along the coast and upper 50s inland.
It will be a cool, refreshing start on Sunday. Highs will be pleasant in the mid-70s. Cool again on Monday morning with lows dipping down to the upper 50s. Highs will remain comfortable, in the upper 70s.
The cool mornings continue early next week with lows in the low 60s. South Florida will warm up slightly by Tuesday afternoon with highs near 80 degrees.
This weekend Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday morning and we “fall back.” Turn clocks back an hour on Saturday night.
Good morning and happy Saturday my friends, despite it being rainy for many! With all the cloud cover, highs will also be held in the mid 50s today. Our rain has arrived for the coast and will be pressing into the Pee Dee gradually throughout the day, lasting throughout the first half of the weekend.
CHICAGO (CBS) — We change our clocks tonight, falling back an hour to Central Standard Time. Sunday’s sunrise will be at 6:30am. It sets at 4:37pm.
Watch the warmup continue today and Sunday. SW winds push the temps to the 57° mark today and mid-60s on Sunday. Breezy conditions this weekend with lots of sunshine.
Warm and dry conditions remain on Monday.
November 6
Normal- 53
Friday- 52
Today- 57
Sunrise – 7:31am CDT
Sunset – 5:39pm CDT
Forecast
Today- sunny and breezy with a high of 57. S wind gusts to 25 mph.
Tonight- mostly clear 43. Turn your clocks back an hour.
Sunday- mostly sunny, breezy, warmer. 64.
A spectacular Fall weekend.
You’ll get an extra hour tonight.
Weekend warmup on the way.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another clear, cold and frosty start to our morning, but we will finally get back to the mid 50s for afternoon highs. High pressure keeps us dry with abundant sunshine!
We do have a Code Orange day for the Liberty/Clairton area, but the NWS didn’t issue an Air Quality alert for any counties. The time when concentration is the highest will be in the morning with calm winds.
Don’t forget tonight we get an extra hour of sleep as we turn our clocks back. Sunset today is at 6:10 p.m. and tomorrow will...
DENVER (CBS4) – It was a beautiful start to the day on Saturday around Colorado with some stunning colors just before sunrise along the Front Range. A light wind overnight kept temperatures above normal for this time of year.
High pressure over Colorado and a powerful low pressure in the Gulf of Alaska will stir up a lot of wind this weekend. The pressure gradient in between these two systems will produce southwesterly wind gusts as high as 30 mph at times.
The wind will combine with the unusually warm temperatures and our ongoing drought...
HONOLULU (KHON2) – The high pressure ridge north of the state will weaken over the next few days, gradually decreasing the trade wind strength through Tuesday. Expect brief passing showers in this trade wind regime, mainly over windward and mountain areas during the overnight to early morning hours. Lighter winds remain in the forecast starting […]
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It was a beautiful fall day with summer-like temperatures Saturday. Minnesota parks and sidewalks were crowded with people taking advantage of the weather while they could.
“Somehow 65-degree highs today, even though it was 45 a couple days ago. The wonders of Minnesota, I guess,” said golfer Aaron Preese, who was playing at Hiawatha Golf Course.
While almost everyone enjoyed the weather, many felt the uneasiness of its timing.
“Definitely some red flags going up about the climate change issue. But also, can’t really complain about 60’s in November,” said Lara Zimberoff, who was out for a walk with her dog.
Instead of...
DENVER(CBS)- Our first weekend of November started out more like June than a month in fall! Denver’s high for Saturday shot up to 80 degrees. That is enough to break the daily high which was set back in 1934!
Saturday’s 80 degrees is also the second warmest November temperature in recorded history for the Mile High City! The warmest November day in recorded history happened just four years ago, on Nov. 27, 2017.
This temperature is extremely warm for this time of year where the normal high is in the upper 50s! The warm weekend is being caused by a large ridge of high pressure locked over the southern Rockies. Temperatures will again be flirting with record highs on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s around the Denver Metro area. Denver’s record high for Sunday is 78 degrees set in 1999.
Look for cooler weather to push in for the week ahead.
