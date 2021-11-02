Much cooler weather moving in

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The cooler weather has descended upon South Florida this weekend. There were lingering showers overnight, but drier air is quickly filtering in. The breeze is strong and out of the northwest which will keep afternoon temperatures cooler even with some sun returning and highs will climb to the low and mid-70s. Saturday night into Sunday morning lows fall to the low 60s along the coast and upper 50s inland. It will be a cool, refreshing start on Sunday. Highs will be pleasant in the mid-70s. Cool again on Monday morning with lows dipping down to the upper 50s. Highs will remain comfortable, in the upper 70s. The cool mornings continue early next week with lows in the low 60s. South Florida will warm up slightly by Tuesday afternoon with highs near 80 degrees. This weekend Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday morning and we “fall back.” Turn clocks back an hour on Saturday night.

MIAMI, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO