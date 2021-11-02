Witness video shows crash involving Raiders wide receiver

Related
Police investigating deadly suspected DUI crash in SW Vegas
Police are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash in southwest Las Vegas
Police seek information after deadly stabbing in east Vegas
Police say an argument between two people at an open field in east Las Vegas led to a deadly stabbing on Friday night. Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.
Las Vegas police seek missing man possibly in need of help
Las Vegas police are looking for a missing man they say may be in "severe emotional distress" and in need of help.
LVMPD identifies suspected gunman in gas station killing
Las Vegas police have identified the suspected gunman from a deadly convenience store shooting as 22-year-old Jesus Javier Uribe.
Ruggs faces additional charges after deadly crash
Former Las Vegas Raider Henry Ruggs III now faces additional charges after he was involved in a crash that killed a woman, including a charge of being in possession of a gun while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Eastern, Bonanza
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide near Eastern Avenue and Bonanza Road.
Witness to Ruggs-involved crash recalls trying to save woman
Police say Henry Ruggs raced down Rainbow Boulevard early Tuesday and ran right into the back of another vehicle. The person hit was Tina Tintor. She died from her injuries in the fiery blaze. Tony Rodriguez was one of the first witnesses to respond.
Elderly woman hit, killed by school bus, Vegas police say
Las Vegas police are investigating a crash involving a school bus and a pedestrian.
Have you seen her? Police seek missing woman
Las Vegas police are asking for help finding a woman who they say may be in "severe emotional distress" and in need of help. Authorities are looking for 54-year-old April Stoltz who was last seen on Nov. 2 near South 6th Street, between St. Lewis and Sahara avenues.
Gunman opens fire, killing one at Vegas gas station
One person is dead after a shooting in the southwest part of the Las Vegas valley.
Ruggs crash triggers heartbreak in family's loss months ago
Shock, grief and anger. The DUI crash of former Raider Henry Ruggs III triggered a heartbreaking memory for a Las Vegas valley family who also recently lost someone to a DUI driver under similar circumstances.
Driving expert breaks down braking distance in a collision
Driving experts say there are several factors that come into play when speeding is involved in a car crash. Not only do drivers have to think about how quickly they can physically stop their vehicle, but experts also factor in what is called the "thinking distance."
Family of woman who died in Ruggs crash shares statement
The family of a woman who died in a car crash involving former Las Vegas Raiders football player Henry Ruggs III says they are devastated.
LVMPD: Man suspected in deadly gas station shooting arrested
Police arrested a man suspected of firing at multiple cars and people at a convenience store in southwest Las Vegas on Thursday, killing at least one person.
Henry Ruggs to be tested for alcohol four times a day
Former Las Vegas Raider Henry Ruggs III will be tested for alcohol four times a day, according to court recordings that show updated bail conditions.
Wondering why Henry Ruggs' bail was only $150,000?
Bail amounts can vary from the low thousands to the millions of dollars. 13 Action News spoke with Chip Siegel, a Las Vegas defense attorney, to find out how bail is set in the state of Nevada.
Raiders Henry Ruggs involved in deadly crash in west Vegas
Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash that involved a Raiders wide receiver in the west part of town early Tuesday morning.
Motorcycle rider dead following crash near Vegas Drive, MLK
Las Vegas police say a 26-year-old motorcycle rider is dead following a two-vehicle crash near Vegas Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Man shot, killed by at-large suspect in east Las Vegas backyard
A man was fatally shot in his east Las Vegas backyard early Tuesday morning and the shooter is still at large, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced in a press release.
