Jessica Simpson is married to the man of her dreams. Here is everything to know about her spouse, Eric Johnson. Jessica Simpson, 41, has many blessings in her life. For starters, she’s had an incredible career that includes several hit albums, numerous reality television appearances, and a successful fashion line called The Jessica Simpson Collection. But what Jessica is probably most grateful for is her family — especially her husband, Eric Johnson. Jessica married 42-year-old Eric in 2014, and together they’ve expanded their family with the addition of three adorable children: son Ace, 8, and daughters Maxwell, 9, and Birdie, 2.

