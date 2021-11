Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro are basking in their newfound romance, and we absolutely love to see it! The two global superstars are enjoying some R&R down in Mexico, and on Monday, Rosalía shared some photos of their PDA-filled beachside fun on Instagram. The pictures of the cute couple include the Spanish singer giving Rauw a nice smooch underwater and the two cozying up indoors while putting facial masks on one another. Rauw also posted snaps of their faces painted in honor of Day of the Dead.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO