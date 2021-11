MASON CITY — Six awards were handed out as part of Visit Mason City’s annual meeting held last night. == Three of the organization’s “Golden Pineapple Awards” were given as part of voting by visitors who are asked to cast ballots inserted into the Mason City Experience Guide and collected at ballot boxes throughout the community or online at the Visit Mason City website for locations that made their visit memorable in the categories of hotel, attraction and restaurant. The Holiday Inn & Express and Suites, Music Man Square, and the Blue Heron Bar & Grill were the winners in each of those categories.

