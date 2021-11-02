Growing opposition against proposed townhome development on Southside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The St. Johns Riverkeeper adds to the growing list of those coming out against a proposed townhome development. Despite those concerns, the Land Use and Zoning Committee voted 4 to 3 to approve recommendations for the project Tuesday.

Action News Jax first reported several neighbors at the corner of Hogan and Belfort roads opposed the application to rezone about 15 acres of property in the area.

The application seeks to change zoning from 21 single family homes to up to 60 townhomes for the development called Belfort Landing.

“The first time I heard owls hooting, I thought I had monkeys living in the neighborhood,” Patti Reed said. She moved in with her husband in 2007. “It’s going to strip that land so all those critters we have around — they’re gone. They have no place to go.”

Neighbors voiced several concerns including traffic and impact to the nearby wetlands.

Seven acres of the 15-acre property are on wetland. The other eight acres are being developed.

The St. Johns River Water Management District told Action News Jax that the development would not directly impact the wetlands, but the Planning and Development Department said the proposed plan must meet all applicable requirements.

According to the developer, Paul Harden, the project has obtained all the required permits and the development will not directly impact the wetlands.

The St. Johns Riverkeeper wrote a letter to the Land Use and Zoning Committee Monday voicing opposition to the proposal.

“We are concerned that this rezoning will exacerbate existing water quality degradation, damage valuable wetlands and leave the surrounding communities more vulnerable to future storms and flooding,” the letter reads.

According to the Riverkeeper, the current plan overlaps with the Coastal High Hazard Zone.

“To build as currently proposed would require significant site work that would negatively impact Category II wetlands in the [Coastal High Hazard Zone]. A plan should be required before approval,” the Riverkeeper said.

The project backs up to Pottsburg Creek, an area that is already known for flooding.

“I know what happens when it fills up. And it starts raining. What are they going to do then?” Sharon Zippel said. She moved into the neighborhood in 1958.

The Planning and Development Department also recommended denial of the project back in October.

According to the report reviewed by Action News Jax, the “existing character of the neighborhood is mid to large sized lots for single family dwellings.” The department said the project is not seen as consistent with existing development.

The project was also denied by the Citizen Planning Advisory Committee, but later approved by the Planning Commission.

However, Action News Jax later learned Tuesday that the Planning Department reversed its decision. The project originally called for up to 60 townhomes, but then pulled back to 54 which the department later approved. A report is not yet available.

Councilmember Kevin Carrico, who represents this district, said it raises concerns about transparency, which is why he voted ‘no’ on the project.

Other councilmembers like Rory Diamond and Michael Boylan voted for rezoning because of the need for affordable housing in this area amid Jacksonville’s housing boom.

Harden said the units will go for about $250,000 a unit.

©2021 Cox Media Group