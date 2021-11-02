Giant Eagle launches new ‘myPerks’ reward program

( WTAJ ) — Shoppers will have a new way to save money at Giant Eagle as they launch their multi-tiered program that offers more a more personalized way to spend reward earnings, the company announced.

MyPerks allows guests to earn rewards via a dollar-based method for redemption. For every 50 perks guests earn, they will receive a $1 reward. This allows them to use the rewards whenever and wherever it best suits them.

Perks are earned through purchases of most items within Giant Eagle and GetGo. Every dollar spent equals one point toward the total perks. For every two gallons of gas from GetGo equals two perks. Every prescription filled at the Giant Eagle Pharmacy equals five perks.

This is similar yet different than fuelperks. Fuelperks offers a percentage off a grocery transaction or cents off per gallon of fuel. Thus myPerks offers more flexibility.

Other key features Giant Eagle reported include:

Earn perks faster. Every 50 perks earned equates to $1 in savings. myPerks members earn one perk per dollar spent on most items in-store at Giant Eagle and GetGo, two perks for each gallon of gas pumped at GetGo and five perks for each prescription filled at the Giant Eagle Pharmacy. Additionally, guests in myPerks will earn double the perks every day on qualifying Giant Eagle family of brand products, can participate in double perks and triple perks days and will be offered Perks Challenges throughout the year, providing unique and personalized incremental rewards opportunities.

Earn perks even when redeeming them. Guests in the myPerks program will earn perks on purchases during transactions when they are redeemed, maximizing earning potential. In fuelperks+, perks are not earned during redemption transactions.

More time to redeem. myPerks customers have at least 90 days to redeem perk rewards, an increase from the 60-day period for the traditional fuelperks+ program.

Instantly upgrade to Pro status. Once enrolled in myPerks, guests can reach Pro status by earning 2,500 qualifying perks within a six-month earning period or making 25 qualifying trips to GetGo. myPerks Pro guests earn 50% more perks on groceries, double the perks on retailer gift cards, triple the perks on qualifying Giant Eagle Own Brand products, and more. As a “welcome” benefit, guests who choose to join the myPerks program by January 31 will automatically receive myPerks Pro status through June 30, 2022.

“Our world has changed dramatically during the past 18 months. Consumers are looking for personalized shopping experiences to meet their needs,” Jannah Jablonowski, Giant Eagle spokesperson, said. “For our company, myPerks represents a major step forward in pushing beyond a ‘loyalty program’ to deliver a robust, meaningful value platform that resonates with guests today and that will evolve alongside them in months to come.

More information on myPerks can be found on Giant Eagle’s website .

