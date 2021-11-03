CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over 100 Groups Demand Biden Admin Evacuate Tens Of Thousands Of Afghan Allies

By Opinion and Editorial
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BRjcM_0ckg9ETz00

Kaylee Greenlee

More than 100 non-governmental groups demanded that the Biden administration evacuate tens of thousands of Afghan allies still stranded in the country, according to a letter posted by Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America on Monday.

The groups asked for all Afghans who are at-risk because of their collaboration with U.S. forces to be evacuated from the country before the Taliban retaliates against them, according to the letter. The document was signed by 103 organizations, including humanitarian, refugee, immigration and veterans affairs groups.

“All are now bound by their shared fear for their safety,” according to the letter. “If the White House does not move to evacuate them with haste, it will leave an indelible stain on this Administration’s stated commitment to a foreign policy centered on human rights and its repeated commitments to support at-risk Afghans.”

The groups also asked the Biden administration to explain its plan to process Afghan allies who aren’t eligible for Special Immigrant Visas, according to the letter.

“We are disappointed by the Biden Administration’s overly narrow list of priority stakeholders for evacuation, which currently includes only: American citizens, legal permanent residents (LPRs), immediate family members of American citizens and LPRs, U.S. Embassy staff, and Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) applicants with Chief-of-Mission approval,” the letter read.

Ordinary Americans have donated frequent flyer miles and credit card points towards flights for Afghan allies who were evacuated to the U.S. so they can resettle in communities around the country, the Associated Press reported on Oct. 26. Allies were able to leave Afghanistan, and around 53,000 of them are staying at temporary housing facilities on eight U.S. military bases.

Around 30,000 Afghans are expected to apply for refugee status in the U.S. in the next year, according to the AP. Some 340 Americans have been evacuated from Afghanistan since U.S. forces withdrew in mid-August, CNN Politics reported on Sunday.

Comments / 74

Peter wise one
9d ago

the military can remove ALL those very unwelcome Afghans and fly them or ship them OUT of the United States then at the same time use out strong United States military who will be heavily armed remove every single one of the transpassing, in the United States ILLEGALLY NON DESERVING ILLEGALS AND REMOVE them from our country permanently. the ILLEGALS leaving voluntarily would be best for them BUT gathering them up by force would not be ideal but we can do that too by forcing them onto busses, onto air craft, on to their feet and making them walk out and if the ILLEGALS still refuse and easiest way..shoot them. after the ILLEGALS are all out then mine the fields, river banks, anywhere where these ILLEGALS enter through our border. if the Illegals attempt to come one foot ILLEGALLY beyond our side of the border and if the mines don't get the ILLEGALS then our heavily armed military will take control to make our border safer, secure once again.

Reply(9)
49
Lena Robbins
9d ago

Then use their money that is sitting our bank to take care of them.The American people are tire of take care of other people from these countries.

Reply(2)
22
Lori Dettelbach
9d ago

where are they going to live. America is full of 2 million illegals as it is. No where to put them..

Reply(6)
49
