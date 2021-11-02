CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halftime is LIVE. MonkeyGate, Hogs vs. Dogs, CFB, HS FB, World Series and more…877-377-6963

By Tye Richardson
hitthatline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGia the Monkey Makes a Splash; Get Off My Lawn;...

hitthatline.com

saturdaydownsouth.com

College football rivalry game ends abruptly following brawl

As far as college football rivalry games go, it doesn’t get much more intense than Johnson C. Smith vs. Livingstone. The 2 schools are credited with playing the first ever HBCU game all the way back in 1892, and this weekend’s game might have been the ugliest of them all.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Daily Local News

From Henderson to the World Series, McCormick is living the dream

The baseball story of former West Chester Henderson star Chas McCormick started in West Chester. And now in his rookie season in Major League Baseball, he is in the World Series as a member of the American League champion Houston Astros. The youngest of four boys, McCormick was a starting...
WEST CHESTER, PA
bleachernation.com

Police Tried to Bounce Braves Reliever Tyler Matzek From His Own World Series Parade

The Atlanta Braves today had their World Series parade and celebration in Atlanta, and it’s always a great time. Happy for the fans that they get to experience it. It’s also always a great time for the players, who – if you’ll recall the Cubs from 2016 – often REAAAALLY enjoy the beverages along the parade route. It’s a part. Tip ’em back, boys. Be silly. Have fun. We’ve all seen it before. No big deal.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Braves vs. Astros World Series prediction, pick, odds and more

The Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros will kick off the 2021 World Series on Tuesday night. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series and make a Braves-Astros World Series prediction and pick. The Braves and Astros have each made runs to the World Series over the past few weeks,...
MLB
vavel.com

Astros vs Braves Live Score and Results Updates in MLB World Series Game 5

Tune in here Houston Astros vs Atlanta Braves Live Score. Do not miss a detail of the match Astros vs Braves with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups. 9:42 AM7 hours ago. How to watch Houston Astros vs...
MLB
chatsports.com

World Series Live Updates: Atlanta Retakes the Lead

Dusty Baker sent pitcher Zack Greinke in as a pinch-hitter. The last pitcher to pinch hit in a World Series was Clayton Kershaw in the 18-inning Game 3 vs. the Boston Red Sox in 2018. Greinke was stranded when Jose Altuve popped out and Michael Brantley struck out, but the move allowed Baker to save his better pinch hitters for later in the game with runners on base — if that situation comes up.
MLB
Kait 8

Former Diamond Hog Drew Smyly is a World Series champion

Drew Smyly is a World Series champion. The Little Rock, Ark., native because the fifth former Razorback to win an MLB title as he hoisted the Commissioner’s Trophy with the Atlanta Braves, who defeated the Houston Astros in six games to capture their first championship since 1995. Smyly, who pitched...
MLB
harrisondaily.com

Hogs, Dogs face off for bowl eligibility

FAYETTEVILLE — Few teams run the ball less but utilize running backs more than the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Mississippi State, 5-3 overall/ 3-2 in the SEC, visits Reynolds Razorback …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA Today

Former Hogs pitcher Drew Smyly wins World Series title with Atlanta

The Atlanta Braves beat Houston Astros on Tuesday night, 7-0, to win the 2021 World Series in six games and former Arkansas pitcher Drew Smyly was among the Braves who helped capture the crown. Smyly had his best season since 2016 in his first year in Atlanta, splitting his time...
MLB
hitthatline.com

PETE’S PICKS: After several twists, turns, Hogs win big Saturday

Good ole Mississippi… State. If you have never been to our bordering neighbor you have definitely been missing out. The historic towns, lovely people, and mayflies so big and plentiful they turn auto detailers into millionaires are just some of the “cannot miss” pleasantries you will encounter if you ever do decide to make the journey.
FOOTBALL
swark.today

Hogs Top Dogs, 31-28

FAYETTEVILLE – Because they had a “Little” more leg than Mississippi State, the Arkansas Razorbacks kicked dow the 17th-ranked Bulldogs, 31-28 in Saturday’s SEC West game before a loud 68,818 at Reynolds Razorback Stadium. In four field goal tries, not missing until his shortest and final attempt of 42 yards,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
hitthatline.com

Highly-rated receiver Sategna decides to stay close to home

Fayetteville wide receiver Isaiah Sategna has apparently decided to stay close to home. The highly-rated wide receiver flipped from Oregon to Arkansas on Tuesday evening, making the announcement via Twitter:. He is the 20th commitment for the Hogs, moving the 2022 class to No. 19 in the country, according to...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hitthatline.com

Hogs open exhibition play tonight against UAFS at Bud Walton

Not a lot of talk has been going on around women’s basketball but Arkansas will play an exhibition game Friday night. The Razorbacks will tip off against Arkansas-Fort Smith at 6 p.m. in Bud Walton Arena. With the juggling personnel that’s everywhere these days, Mike Neighbors has maybe the most...
BASKETBALL

