Halftime is LIVE. MonkeyGate, Hogs vs. Dogs, CFB, HS FB, World Series and more…877-377-6963

The Atlanta Braves today had their World Series parade and celebration in Atlanta, and it’s always a great time. Happy for the fans that they get to experience it. It’s also always a great time for the players, who – if you’ll recall the Cubs from 2016 – often REAAAALLY enjoy the beverages along the parade route. It’s a part. Tip ’em back, boys. Be silly. Have fun. We’ve all seen it before. No big deal.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO