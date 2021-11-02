CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarification: Facebook Fallout-Reining in Big Tech story

madison
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — In a story published Oct. 31, 2021, The Associated Press identified Paul Barrett...

madison.com

CNN

The big takeaways from the Facebook Papers

(CNN Business) — Facebook is no stranger to the limelight. While the company has repeatedly come under fire over the past few years for its role in disseminating misinformation, especially related to the 2016 election, the last two months have been especially turbulent as a whistleblower and top officials have been called to testify in front of Congress following the release of leaked internal research and documents.
Seattle Times

Inside the Big Facebook Leak

Frances Haugen first met Jeff Horwitz, a tech-industry reporter for The Wall Street Journal, in early December on a hiking trail near the Chabot Space & Science Center in Oakland, California. She liked that he seemed thoughtful, and she liked that he had written about Facebook’s role in transmitting violent...
BBC

Tech giants try distancing themselves from Facebook

TikTok, Snapchat, and YouTube are the latest technology giants to have been quizzed by US senators over concerns about their youngest users' safety. During nearly four hours of questioning, on Monday, they tried to differentiate themselves from Facebook, which has faced increasing scrutiny from politicians in recent months. But they...
leedaily.com

Big Tech’s Controversies: Facebook’s Involvement (Latest Update)…

Large tech companies are under public, government, and media scrutiny for various reasons. Censorship is one of the hottest topics among the controversy. Big Tech’s controversies have now made it to the headlines once again. Big Tech’s Controversies and What Facebook Did. Since the media and government are always criticizing...
Axios

Facebook is too big to change

As Facebook faces a sustained wave of critical coverage pushing the company to reform itself, it also confronts a law of corporate physics: Transforming a gargantuan company is nearly impossible. The big picture: Facebook's critics — and some of its own employees, as internal documents have shown — say it...
CNET

Facebook goes Meta: What is the metaverse and why is big tech obsessed?

Neal Stephenson's 1992 novel Snow Crash is about a pizza delivery man by day, VR superhero by night, who lives in an online universe called The Metaverse. "So Hiro's not actually here at all. He's in a computer-generated universe that his computer is drawing onto his goggles and pumping into his earphones. In the lingo, this imaginary place is known as the Metaverse. Hiro spends a lot of time in the Metaverse," the novel says of the globe-spanning city that everyone pops into in VR. The idea rings, once again, among many other places, in Ready Player One's Oasis.
Shore News Network

After Facebook change, Big Tech’s FAANG considers toothless MAANG

(Reuters) – MAANG? MANGA? Or MAMATA?. Facebook’s rebranding to Meta Platforms has launched a search for a new name for the high-flying FAANG group that also includes Apple, Amazon.com, Netflix and Alphabet. Facebook on Thursday announced it is now called Meta Platforms https://www.reuters.com/technology/facebooks-zuckerberg-kicks-off-its-virtual-reality-event-with-metaverse-vision-2021-10-28 as the social media company shifts to...
lifewire.com

Facebook Announces New Tech to Build the Metaverse

If you are a bit worn down by actual reality, there is no better time to start looking into virtual reality, thanks to Facebook and its massive push into virtual reality, augmented reality, and mixed reality (VR, AR, and MR, respectively). The company held its annual Facebook Connect conference on...
Washington Post

Britain Leads the Way for Reining In Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

Facebook Inc. managed to distance itself from the most damning document leak in its history by renaming itself as Meta Platforms Inc. last week, but that doesn’t mean it won’t face greater regulatory scrutiny around the world. Where will it get the most heat? My bet is the U.K. After...
The Independent

AP Week in Pictures: Global

Oct. 30-Nov. 5, 2021From world leaders meeting at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow Scotland this week to commit to taking action on global warming and the catastrophic consequences of climate change, to teenage climate activist, Greta Thunberg protesting with thousands of participants outside, along with other activist groups, to the Atlanta Braves celebrating their World Series baseball win against the Houston Astros for the first time in 26 years, to the funeral of former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell in the Washington National Cathedral, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press.The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.Follow AP visual journalism:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnewsAP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_ImagesAP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/ Read More World Series TV viewers up 20% from 2020 but down from 2019What is the Atlanta Braves ‘tomahawk chop’ and is it racist?Fox scores ratings win as World Series viewership rebounds
Newsweek

The 'Adults' Vanished, Leaving Four Seasons Total Landscaping for Rudy Giuliani

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On Saturday November 7, with Arizona and Wisconsin definitively in Joe Biden's column, the Associated Press and then the networks and cable stations declared that the former vice president had won the 2020 presidential election. Donald Trump was playing golf.
The Verge

With Facebook’s change to Meta, what’s the new Big Tech acronym?

The company formerly known as Facebook just revealed its new name, Meta. And while that change brings a whole lot of questions, there’s one that many of us at The Verge have been pondering for about 30 minutes: how does the Meta name change the acronym used to refer to the biggest tech companies in one fell swoop?
madison

VA-StHou-10-elected

BULLETIN (AP) — Wendy Gooditis, Dem, elected House of Delegates,. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
