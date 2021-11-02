Singapore lender OCBC Q3 profit rises 19%, beats estimates
SINGAPORE, Nov. 3 (Reuters) - Singapore’s second-largest lender Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp reported a better-than-expected 19% rise in quarterly net profit on Wednesday, supported by lower provisions for credit losses.
Net profit rose to S$1.22 billion ($904.5 million) in July-September from S$1.03 billion a year earlier and versus the average estimate of S$936 million of four analysts, according to data from Refinitiv. ($1 = 1.3488 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
