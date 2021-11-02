CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Singapore lender OCBC Q3 profit rises 19%, beats estimates

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

SINGAPORE, Nov. 3 (Reuters) - Singapore’s second-largest lender Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp reported a better-than-expected 19% rise in quarterly net profit on Wednesday, supported by lower provisions for credit losses.

Net profit rose to S$1.22 billion ($904.5 million) in July-September from S$1.03 billion a year earlier and versus the average estimate of S$936 million of four analysts, according to data from Refinitiv. ($1 = 1.3488 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

Hyatt (H) Stock Up as Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y

H - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter 2021 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the same. However, the top and the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis. Following the announcement, shares of the company gained 2.1% during afterhours trading session on Nov 3. Positive...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
smarteranalyst.com

BCE Q3 Revenues, Profit Rise

BCE Inc. (BCE) reported its third-quarter financial results on November 4 before the opening bell. The wireless service revenue of Canada’s largest telecommunications company has been boosted by the easing of COVID-19 restrictions. Total operating revenue came in at C$5.8 billion for the quarter ended September 30, an increase of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lender#Ocbc
Variety

AMC Networks Sees Q3 Profit Rise on Increases in Program Production

AMC Networks said an surge in the production of new programming helped boost its operations in the third quarter, resulting in a boost to profit as the company works to place its content in an array of new venues to court the rise of consumers interesting in streaming. The New York owner of the AMC, IFC and SundanceTV cable networks and distributor of the “Walking Dead” series, said net income rose to $110.6 million, or $2.60 a share, compared with $61.6 million, or $1.18 a share, in the year-earlier period. Revenue, meanwhile, surged 24% to nearly $810.8 million, compared with $654...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
MarketWatch

Howmet Aerospace shares fall premarket after revenue miss and guidance that lags consensus

Howmet Aerospace Inc. shares slid 1.6% in premarket trade Thursday, after the former unit of Pittsburgh-based Arconic missed revenue estimates for the third quarter and offered guidance that lagged consensus. The company posed net income of $27 million, or 6 cents a share, down from $74 million, or 17 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Excluding special items, the company had EPS of 27 cents a share, ahead of the 25 cent FactSet consensus. Revenue rose 13% to $1.28 billion, missing the $1.30 billion FactSet consensus. "Third quarter 2021 marked the start of the commercial aerospace recovery,...
MARKETS
Reuters

Singapore banks OCBC, UOB post profit jump on lower credit charges

SINGAPORE, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Singapore's second- and third-largest lenders reported better-than-expected quarterly profit increases, building on a recovery from pandemic-hit markets and supported by lower provisions for credit losses. "This quarter, the momentum across our banking, wealth management and insurance business has continued to grow, as reflected by loan,...
WORLD
Street.Com

Trivago Stock Rises on Q3 Profit Beat as Travel Restrictions Ease

Trivago (TRVG) - Get trivago N.V. Sponsored ADR Class A Report stock was surging Monday as easing Covid-19 travel restrictions helped the hotel and accommodation search platform beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings forecasts. American depositary receipts of the Dusseldorf, Germany, company at last check were 6.2% higher at $2.80. "Over...
MARKETS
Zacks.com

Colgate (CL) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y

CL - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2021 results, with earnings and sales beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both the top and the bottom line increased year over year. Results gained from growth in volumes as well as higher pricing. Management highlighted that the company was able to achieve organic sales growth despite a difficult year-on-year comparison, restricted mobility as well as supply chain disruptions stemming from the pandemic. The company’s bottom line also witnessed growth, in spite of of hurdles stemming from a rise in raw material and logistics costs. The company expects costs related headwinds to persist in the forthcoming quarters as well.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Danske beats Q3 profit estimates but cuts ROE target

COPENHAGEN, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Danske Bank (DANSKE.CO) adjusted its 2023 profitability target downward on Friday, after reporting better-than-expected third-quarter earnings, buoyed by high client activity. Danske, citing significant challenges to its business in the last two years, now expects to report a return on equity (RoE) of between 8.5%...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
smarteranalyst.com

Shopify Q3 Revenue and Profit Miss Estimates

Shopify (SHOP) revenues and profits rose in the third quarter of 2021, but they didn’t beat analysts’ estimates. Shopify’s revenue came in at $1.1 billion for the quarter ended September 30, an increase of 46% from $767.4 million in the prior-year quarter. Net income was $1.15 billion ($9.00 per share)...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
smarteranalyst.com

Teck Resources Beats Q3 Profit Estimates; Shares Dip

Teck Resources (TECK.B) posted higher revenues and profits in the third quarter of 2021, helped by strong commodity prices. The Canadian mining company specializes in the extraction, processing and distribution of lead, zinc, and coal. Revenue came in at C$3.97 billion in the quarter ended September 30, an increase of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Norfolk Southern Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates

Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE: NSC) reported third-quarter railway operating revenue growth of 14% year-over-year to $2.85 billion, beating the consensus of $2.75 billion. Revenue was driven by a 14% increase in revenue per unit. Sales by segments: Merchandise $1.71 billion (+10% Y/Y), Intermodal $812 million (+16% Y/Y) and Coal $330...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Refiner Neste's quarterly profits beat estimates

HELSINKI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Energy company Neste on Wednesday reported third-quarter core earnings above market expectations despite previously saying its third-quarter result would be impacted by higher raw material costs. July-September comparable operating profit fell to 368 million euros ($428 million) from 373 million last year but beat the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
invezz.com

Alphabet beats estimates in Q3: ‘the stock is still cheap’

Alphabet handily beats Wall Street estimates in its fiscal third quarter. Jefferies Thill explains why shares slipped despite strong results. CFO Porat says impact of Apple's privacy changes was only "modest". Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) handily topped Wall Street estimates in its fiscal third quarter, discrediting concerns that Apple’s privacy...
STOCKS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

3M profits flatten, but beat Wall Street estimates

Rising inflation and supply chain woes are buffeting 3M and manufacturers around the world. Still, the Maplewood-based giant managed to post better than expected third quarter profits Tuesday. "In the face of continued global challenges, the3Mteam executed well and delivered broad-based organic growth, along with strong margins and cash flow,"...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
go955.com

HSBC Q3 profit up 74%, beats estimates, announces up to $2bln buyback

SINGAPORE/LONDON (Reuters) – HSBC Holdings reported a 74% rise in third quarter profit, beating market expectations, as the Asia-focussed bank released cash set aside for expected bad loans that have not materialised. The bank posted pretax profit of $5.4 billion for the quarter to September, versus $3.1 billion a year...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Reuters

218K+
Followers
235K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy