Long Beach, CA

Legends of Long Beach – Honoring the late mother of Snoop Dogg

By Jackie Rae
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 4 days ago

This week on the Word on Long Beach:

:22 – On October 24, 2021, Long Beach native and Hip-Hop legend Snoop Dogg (Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr.) announced on Instagram that his mother, Beverly Broadus-Green had died. In February 2019, Rhonda Love with DreamKreator Media, Mayor Robert Garcia, and Councilman Rex Richardson honored those in the community who exhibit greatness. Broadus-Green was one of those people.

While being interviewed by Rhonda Love, she shared that she had gone into the hospital on Jan. 8 of that year, and was there for three weeks.  Doctors told her she had a mini-heart attack, an aneurysm in her leg, and fluid in her lungs. Today, Love speaks on who Broadus-Green was to her, and gives insight into her love for Long Beach.

14:16 – VIP Records has been a legend in the community for decades. Having launched the careers of Nate Dogg, Warren G, and Snoop Dogg, the name VIP records became internationally known. As the music business changed, so did the legendary record store. Owner Kelvin Anderson says he is hoping to turn the store into a Black Musical History Museum. He says it is a big project and needs to raise money to do it. You can donate now by visiting the site here .

In the meantime, VIP Records is looking for a place to hang their historical sign. Anderson says they will meet with the City Council to discuss the steps required to have the sign placed in the very near future.

