Jiayin Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (JFIN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

By Zacks Equity Research
 4 days ago

Jiayin Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (JFIN) closed at $3.95 in the latest trading session, marking a -1% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 10.53% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.96% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from JFIN as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, JFIN is projected to report earnings of $0.33 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 43.48%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $90.7 million, up 53.44% from the prior-year quarter.

JFIN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.35 per share and revenue of $329.5 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +87.5% and +73.22%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for JFIN. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. JFIN is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, JFIN is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 2.96. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 77.82.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.


