CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castaic, CA

Deputies investigate after 3 teachers reportedly punched by Castaic High School student

By Seth Lemon
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yd4jm_0ckg7MKX00

Sheriff’s deputies responded to Castaic High School Tuesday afternoon after a student reportedly assaulted multiple teachers.

Shorly before 3 p.m., the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said it was investigating a student who allegedly punched three teachers at the school on Valley Creek Road in Castaic.

The California Teachers Association issued a warning in early October about a TikTok challenge where students assaulted educators and recorded it for social media. It’s unclear if the Tuesday incident is connected.

Officials could not provide any details about the teachers’ conditions but said the matter would be handled internally at the school.

Authorities said the student had been sent home and no one had been arrested.

Follow KNX 1070 Newsradio
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Clarita, CA
Castaic, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Castaic, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Castaic High School#Tiktok#Tiktok Us#Covington High School#Newsradio#The High School
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy