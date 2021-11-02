Deputies investigate after 3 teachers reportedly punched by Castaic High School student

Sheriff’s deputies responded to Castaic High School Tuesday afternoon after a student reportedly assaulted multiple teachers.

Shorly before 3 p.m., the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said it was investigating a student who allegedly punched three teachers at the school on Valley Creek Road in Castaic.

The California Teachers Association issued a warning in early October about a TikTok challenge where students assaulted educators and recorded it for social media. It’s unclear if the Tuesday incident is connected.

Officials could not provide any details about the teachers’ conditions but said the matter would be handled internally at the school.

Authorities said the student had been sent home and no one had been arrested.

Follow KNX 1070 Newsradio

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram