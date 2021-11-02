Hockey player collapses on ice, saved by college student working second day as an EMT

During a high school girl's hockey game on Sunday in Minnesota, a player who collapsed on the ice was assisted by a college student in attendance, and now the student is being credited with saving her life.

The incident happened at the Premiere Prep League championship game at the Super Rink in Blaine, Minnesota.

In the middle of the game, coach Bill Manuel saw a player go down, not because she was hit but because she stopped breathing, WCCO-TV reported.

"Somebody said she went down and then tried to get up, and then she collapsed," Manuel said to WCCO-TV.

While the player was down and not breathing, Zoe Sternberg, a student at St. Catherine University, was the EMT on-site and rushed out when she saw the girl. When Sternberg couldn't get a pulse, she started doing CPR.

"I was thinking OK, she's going to come around," Manuel said. "She's going to come around. But she's not coming around. She's not coming around."

Despite not getting a response, Sternberg did not give up, and after three minutes, the girl finally opened her eyes.

"All of the sudden she took a deep breath and her eyes… I'll never forget that look of, Oh my God what happened," Manuel said. "I remember looking across at Zoe the EMT. I just looked at her and said, you just saved this girl's life."

To make the situation even crazier, Sternberg shared in a statement that it was only her second day on the job.

"I am happy that the athlete is OK, and that I had the training to be able to help her," She said.

As for how Sternberg was feeling, she shared that "I happened to be in the right place at the right time."

The player who collapsed, a senior in high school, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, where she spent the night. Doctors were performing tests on her heart, but she is still expected to be OK.