Virginia gubernatorial race results: Too soon to call

You didn’t think you could get through a big, contested, nationally scrutinized election without hearing from the Post Pundit Power Ranking, did you?. The crew is back for one night only (until the next night only) to weigh in on the Virginia gubernatorial race between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin. It’s the most hotly watched contest since President Biden assumed office, and it could be the key to understanding what happens in next year’s nationwide congressional elections.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO