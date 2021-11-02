CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia gubernatorial race results: Too soon to call

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This...

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Virginia election losses shake Al Sharpton; MSNBC host says progressives 'could lose it all'

MSNBC host Al Sharpton told the Washington Post results of Virginia's gubernatorial election indicate progressives may want to scale back their aggressive campaigning before completely alienating moderates and independents. Democrat Terry McAuliffe and his progressive supporters accused Republican Glenn Youngkin of using a "racist dog whistle" in his fight against...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Elections
Local
Virginia Government
Fox News

Bill Maher warns Virginia Dems: McAuliffe could lose election over schools issue because 'parents vote'

"Real Time" host Bill Maher sounded the alarm Friday night about next week's Virginia gubernatorial election, which could go to Republicans for the first time since 2009. Maher began the show's panel discussion by pointing out that Democratic nominee Terry McAuliffe "should walk away with it" since President Biden won Virginia by 10 points and McAuliffe previously served as the commonwealth's governor, 2014-2018.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Faq#Fox News Network#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
Washington Post

Here’s who has the edge in the Virginia governor race

You didn’t think you could get through a big, contested, nationally scrutinized election without hearing from the Post Pundit Power Ranking, did you?. The crew is back for one night only (until the next night only) to weigh in on the Virginia gubernatorial race between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin. It’s the most hotly watched contest since President Biden assumed office, and it could be the key to understanding what happens in next year’s nationwide congressional elections.
VIRGINIA STATE
wfirnews.com

Virginia Lieutenant Governor-elect to make history on several fronts

Virginia has a Republican governor-elect. Many news organizations have declared Winsome Sears the winner over Hala Ayala, and she will make history when she is sworn in two months from now. Sears will become the first woman, and first Black woman, to serve as Lieutenant Governor in Virginia’s 400-year legislative history. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC News

Tuesday's results will tell us just how blue Virginia has become

WASHINGTON — Over the last two decades, Virginia has transformed — politically and demographically — from a state that broke for Republican George W. Bush by 8 points in 2004, to one that Democrat Joe Biden won by 10 points in 2020. And in today’s race for Virginia governor between...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Underage son of Governor-elect Youngkin tried to vote in Virginia, reports say

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The teenage son of Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin tried to vote on Election Day, despite being just 17-years-old, according to NBC4 Washington. Fairfax County election officials told NBC4 the teen went to the Hickory precinct polling place at Great Falls Library, and the Washington Post reports that he returned 20 minutes later, claiming a 17-year-old friend of his was able to vote, but he was turned away again.
VIRGINIA STATE
New York Post

Glenn Youngkin surge over Terry McAuliffe in Virginia gov race fuels Dem desperation

Democrats tried to stave off panic over the Virginia governor’s race on the final day of early voting — in a blue-state election now suddenly too close to call. “Democrats are facing a DISASTER,” the Democratic Governors Association warned in a last-minute fundraising email that pointed to recent polls showing the party’s candidate, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, falling behind GOP newcomer Glenn Youngkin, just days ahead of the Nov. 2 election.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy