Valencia midfielder Hugo Guillamón was delighted to score in victory over Villarreal. Guillamón helped VCF to comfortable victory against Villarreal on Saturday. He said: "I don't normally score goals, but my first goal at Mestalla was really nice. It's one that I'm going to remember. I saw that the angle was tight, and there wasn't much space to put it to one side, so I thought about chipping him. It worked out well.

SOCCER ・ 6 DAYS AGO