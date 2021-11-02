CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

B-1 Bomber Association gathers in Abilene

By Miriam Chamberlain
 4 days ago

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The B-1B Lancer Bomber has been flying through the West Texas sky for more than 30 years. For the crews who fly and maintain them, being part of the B-1 team can develop into a family atmosphere.

The B-1 Association gathers in Abilene with many stories to tell, from training at Dyess Air Force Base to active-duty missions around the world.

Lt. Col. Rob Davidson (RET), recalls where he was on September 11, 2001.

“When we left, we didn’t know when we were coming back, there wasn’t an end date,” said Davidson.

The 7th Bomb Wing along with the 317th Airlift Group were called to duty on 9/11, providing close air support to troops in the field and precision strike missions with the B-1B Lancer.

“It was scary and exciting at the same time, but we’re trained to do that, so we went out and did the job we were trained to do, “said Davidson.

Now 20 years later, Davidson says, “It’s about the people you were deployed with, coming back and seeing them.”

Here in the Key City, Dyess Air Force Base is known for being the first home of the B-1 Bomber.

“It was transformative for my career to be part of the B-1,” said retired Gen. Stephen Wilson.

So, what made the B-1s so special?

Gen. Wilson (RET), Vice Chief of Staff with the United States Air Force says it’s the people.

“Only one Air Force in the world could have done what we did, and the B-1s played a significant role in that,” said Wilson.

Because of the B-1 Bomber Association, both Davidson and Wilson believe that they can all come together and feel a part of more than the U.S. Air Force.

“It’s good to connect with the people that you were deployed with,” said Davidson.

