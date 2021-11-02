Final Big Country Volleyball Statistical leaders

The Muscatine High School volleyball team advanced to the IGHSAU Class 5A Region 6 Championship with a four-set victory over Cedar Rapids Jefferson on Thursday. The Muskies (15-17) will travel to Iowa City Liberty (33-4) on Tuesday for the title match at 7 p.m. It’s the first meeting of the two schools in volleyball since the 2019 regional semifinals.
The Central volleyball team will play its final conference match of the season tonight, playing host to Nebraska Wesleyan. The Dutch enter the contest having already clinched a conference tournament spot, but seeding is still on the line. At 3-4, a win will earn the Dutch the #5 seed, while a loss makes Central the #6 seed.
The Norwalk volleyball season came to a close Tuesday evening with a 3-0 loss at Cedar Rapids Xavier in the final round of Class 4A Region 4. The Saints wasted no time in taking control, winning set 1 25-13. The Warriors had their best set of the night in set 2, but still fell 25-16. Xavier took the third set, earning the sweep with a 25-12 win.
RUSSELLVILLE – It will be a rematch between Bowling Green and Greenwood for the Region 4 volleyball championship after both teams earned sweeps in the tournament semifinals Wednesday at Russellville High School. Bowling Green earned its spot with a 3-0 (25-16, 25-13, 25-13) win over Clinton County. Greenwood downed Logan...
EAST STROUDSBURG – The East Stroudsburg University volleyball team swept Pace, 3-0, in their final non-conference match of the regular season on Tuesday night at Koehler Fieldhouse. The set scores were 25-9, 25-13, 25-20. The Warriors earn their third straight victory to improve to 11-9 overall while the Setters drop to 1-15 on the season.
The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors volleyball team will host the Sioux Falls Jefferson Cavaliers at Riggs Gymnasium on Tuesday in the regular season finale for the Govs. It is the first volleyball match ever between the two schools. The Govs (15-4, no. 3 in Class AA) have won two straight...
No. 7 Pella was a step behind No. 6 Oskaloosa all evening as the Dutch fell in the 4A Regional volleyball finals Tuesday night 3-0 (25-19, 26-24, 25-16). While Pella kept up with the Indians offensively, a poor night serving and on defense spelled doom as the home team pulled away late in all three sets.
COUNCIL, Va. – There were no surprises in the Black Diamond District volleyball tournament held in the Cobra Den on Tuesday night. The top two seeds from the regular season won their respective matches. In the nightcap, second seed Grundy withstood a stiff challenge from Twin Valley to win 28-26,...
Here are the district standings for all 11-man football districts involving Big Country schools after Week 10 (with results and upcoming games):. You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login. Not a Member? Join Us.
Aquinas Catholic was the lone area volleyball team to reach a subdistrict final when it defeated Cross County in the Class D1-5 sub semis on Oct. 25. The Monarchs advanced to face the top seed Nebraska Christian the next night and saw the year come to a close in straight sets. Aquinas ends the year 12-21 and improved its win total from last year by three.
Yorktown dropped from No. 14 to No. 18 in the final Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 2A volleyball rankings. The Kitty Kants go into the playoffs with a record of 29-6. Also in Class 2A, Schulenburg (32-10) dropped from No. 16 to No. 23.
Edison’s Kara O’Brien has been named Most Valuable Player in 2021 Green Country Athletic Conference volleyball. League coaches also honored McLain’s Raine Walker as coach of the year in announcing their all-conference team Tuesday. GCAC All-Conference Coach of the year: Raine Walker, McLain. Most valuable player: Kara O’Brien, Edison. FIRST...
#6 Ankeny Christian Academy vs #11 Gladbrook-Reinbeck. #10 South Hardin vs ACGC (Match will air on 96.5 FM KSOM) Sidney is 24-15 while Tri-Center brings a 26-10 mark into the contest to be played at Lewis Central. Sidney has made five trips to Cedar Rapids. Tri-Center is a two time state qualifier.
Schuyler volleyball came to within one win of playing for state but came up just short last week after a win over South Sioux City then a loss to Blair. Against the Cardinals from South Sioux City, the Warriors avenged a three set defeat in the Omaha Mercy Invitational on October 2 with a five-set win. Schuyler needed a win over Blair to advance to the district final but came up short in a sweep.
ALLEMAN – South Hardin was too much for ACGC in Wednesday night’s Iowa Class 2A regional final, denying the Chargers their first-ever state tournament berth with a 25-22, 25-11, 25-14 victory Wednesday night at North Polk High School. Chloe Largent ended her fine career on the court for the Chargers,...
The last WyoPreps Coaches and Media Volleyball Poll has two new teams at No. 1 and at least one change in each classification. The biggest difference is a new top-ranked team in Class 3A for the first time this season. Mountain View had been rated first until this week. Laramie also returns to the top in 4A, while Riverside and Cokeville are still atop 2A and 1A, respectively.
With the girls basketball season upon us, it’s time to take a look at the local and area players who will be making the biggest impact for their teams during the 2021-22 season. For the first installment in a three-part series that will cover all positions, we’ll be focusing on...
The seven seniors that Wylie volleyball coach Shay Cox works with hold a special place in her heart. Five of them were in Cox’s fifth grade PE class when she started out with the district, and Cox has enjoyed watching them grow and thrive on a yearly basis. Entering the...
Each week here at Big Country Preps, we’ll post our picks for all of that week’s 11-man games, in addition to the results of Evan Ren’s Twitter polls for each matchup. For those interested in voting, polls go up on Monday night each week and close Thursday morning. Disagree with...
Buccaneers football is currently 0-7. Averaging 7.2 points per game. On the year, the offense averages 140 yards per game. The offense is led by Jacob Shafer’24. Who, in their last game, against Lawrence University, threw for two touchdowns. One to AJ Fitzpatrick’24 and one to Jeto-Rivar Sanon’24. With those two passes the Bucs are now up to seven touchdowns on the year, scoring double digits in just their second game.
Comments / 0