Final Big Country Volleyball Statistical leaders

The last WyoPreps Coaches and Media Volleyball Poll has two new teams at No. 1 and at least one change in each classification. The biggest difference is a new top-ranked team in Class 3A for the first time this season. Mountain View had been rated first until this week. Laramie also returns to the top in 4A, while Riverside and Cokeville are still atop 2A and 1A, respectively.

SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO