Full results: Local 2021 general election voter returns

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester has a new mayor-elect, Monroe County has some tightly contested legislature races, and a few town supervisor races are too close to call.

The dust is yet to completely settle on Tuesday’s general election, but the local political landscape is beginning to take shape.

As of 7 p.m. Tuesday, Monroe County Board of Elections officials reported a general election turnout at polling sites on Election Day of 24%. Combined with the 3.23% of early voting, and 1.33% of absentees received, Monroe County had a turnout of 28.56%, but that doesn’t include the final two hours of polls being open Tuesday. Additionally, absentee ballots can be received until November 9.

For comparison, Monroe County had a turnout of 38.2% in 2017, the last local election year, and 30.9% in 2015, the last full Monroe County Legislature election year. In 2017, Rochester also had a contest mayoral race for the general election, which helped boost local turnout.

