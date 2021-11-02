CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Full results: Local 2021 general election voter returns

By Dan Gross, Matt Driffill, WROC Staff
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TBnrg_0ckg5zNw00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester has a new mayor-elect, Monroe County has some tightly contested legislature races, and a few town supervisor races are too close to call.

The dust is yet to completely settle on Tuesday’s general election, but the local political landscape is beginning to take shape.

As of 7 p.m. Tuesday, Monroe County Board of Elections officials reported a general election turnout at polling sites on Election Day of 24%. Combined with the 3.23% of early voting, and 1.33% of absentees received, Monroe County had a turnout of 28.56%, but that doesn’t include the final two hours of polls being open Tuesday. Additionally, absentee ballots can be received until November 9.

For comparison, Monroe County had a turnout of 38.2% in 2017, the last local election year, and 30.9% in 2015, the last full Monroe County Legislature election year. In 2017, Rochester also had a contest mayoral race for the general election, which helped boost local turnout.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

Rochester Rundown: Week of November 12, 2021

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Catch up on the last week in local news, in just a few minutes! Rochester Rundown, a digital exclusive brought to you by News 8 WROC, recaps the past week’s top stories with everything you need to know, or might have missed. This week’s episode features the latest on: COVID-19 surging […]
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe County, NY
Elections
County
Monroe County, NY
Rochester, NY
Elections
Rochester, NY
Government
Monroe County, NY
Government
City
Rochester, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
731K+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy