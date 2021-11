Although the Sacramento region experienced a supercharged real estate market in 2020, some signs of seasonal slowing are beginning to emerge. Number of homes sold in counties across the region generally fell compared to spring peaks, data from Redfin shows. In October, 392 homes sold in Sacramento County. That’s down from a peak of 454 in June, and lower than the July to September period, when home sales hovered around 420 per month.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO