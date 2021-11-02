CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

As NBA watches non-basketball moves, numbers dip a bit

darnews.com
 4 days ago

There's a new crackdown in the NBA on non-basketball moves used to draw contact. After a loss at Washington last week, Atlanta star Trae Young calmly aired some of his frustrations with the way NBA games are being officiated amid a new crackdown on non-basketball moves used to draw...

www.darnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
NBA
SFGate

In bombshell ESPN report, Warriors coach Steve Kerr had a choice. He chose to defend Suns owner Robert Sarver.

Steve Kerr knew billionaire Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob for at least 20 years when Lacob offered him the team's head coaching position. But that's not Kerr's only extra-rich buddy. He's also friends, or at least friendly with, fellow University of Arizona alumus Robert Sarver, the owner of the Phoenix Suns. In the early 2000s, Kerr introduced Sarver to then-commissioner David Stern and put in a good word for him. Sarver became majority owner in 2004, and Kerr snagged a minority ownership stake. A few years later, Sarver further returned the favor and hired Kerr as Phoenix's general manager. Kerr left three years later; rumors of a falling out with Sarver were never substantiated, but certainly seemed (and still seem) plausible.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Trae Young
Person
Monty Mccutchen
Person
Dwane Casey
Person
Quin Snyder
Person
Kyle Kuzma
Person
Damian Lillard
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Beverley reacts to Steph Curry torching former team Clippers

Patrick Beverley seems to think that his old team could have used him during their season opener on Wednesday. The LA Clippers, who traded Beverley this past summer, got absolutely lit up by Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. The former MVP Curry blew up for 25 points in just the first quarter alone, hitting all nine of his field goal attempts and all five of his threes.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball Moves#Nba Games#Wizards#League Operations
Mercury News

The Warriors are developing a defensive identity

SAN FRANCISCO — No team in the NBA is playing defense like the Warriors. As the top-rated team in the league through seven games, coach Steve Kerr said his players are buying in, too. “I think we’re starting to build an identity, and it’s very much defensive-minded,” Kerr said Wednesday...
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Friday’s Ben Simmons News

On Friday afternoon, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski revealed the latest on the Ben Simmons saga in Philadelphia. According to Woj’s new report, the 76ers fined Simmons $360,000 for missing Thursday night’s game against the Detroit Pistons. The team reportedly plans to keep fining Simmons “until he cooperates with team physicians on his mental health issues and fulfills other basketball-related obligations.”
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy