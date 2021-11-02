CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
wfft.com

Harry Potter Halloween House

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) -- A Des Moines couple has transformed their home into a Harry Potter fan's dream. Sandy and John Selby turned their garage and front yard into a haunted Hogwarts. The couple has been putting on a massive Halloween display at their home on the northeast side...
DES MOINES, IA
atmorenews.com

Fun at FBC

First Baptist Church pre-school kids had a great time at their fall fun day Friday, October 29. They enjoyed games, a bounce house, and train rides thanks to train engineer Tom Tschida. A number of grown-ups were on hand to enjoy the day with the kids.
RELIGION
EatThis

McDonald's New Burger Debuts at These Locations Today

Today marks the American debut of McDonald's highly anticipated new burger. The chain will begin selling the McPlant at a handful of locations across the country, ushering in a new era of plant-based menu items going as mainstream as it gets. The McPlant will become available at only eight McDonald's...
RESTAURANTS
Only In Nevada

The Old Fashioned Diner In Nevada That Hasn’t Changed In Decades

Typically when a restaurant is around for decades, that means the food is pretty darn good. We can definitely vouch for the fact that this applies to the Gold ‘N Silver Inn in Reno, Nevada. A staple for breakfast, lunch, and dinner since the 1960s, this old-school diner doesn’t look like it’s changed a bit over the years. In fact, the old-fashioned vibe and classic American comfort food are what have appealed to locals and visitors alike for so long! Next time you’re in Reno, you have to give this longstanding diner a try.
NEVADA STATE
HOT 97

How Deep Is Your Love? Cardi B. Eats Offset’s Scab Off His Skin

There’s no denying that Cardi B loves her hubby, Offset. While Cardi B is celebrating her dream home that she and Offset purchased in NYC, Set is busy exposing her for eating his scabs. Cardi took to Instagram to share her excitement about her new property. “These days I don’t...
CELEBRITIES
realtree.com

A Knock on a Door, Permission, and an 18-Point Monster Buck

The days of driving down the road, seeing a deer in a field, and knocking on the landowner's door for permission to hunt are over, right? Not always. Kentucky hunter Ricky Daugherty tried it this season, and it paid off with a giant non-typical whitetail. Daugherty, of Hopkins County, was...
ANIMALS
HollywoodLife

‘Dallas’ Star Linda Gray, 81, Shops For Groceries As She’s Spotted For The 1st Time In Years

‘Dallas’ star Linda Gray went for a Costco run near her California home this week, marking her first public appearance in a while. Veteran actress and former model Linda Gray stepped out for a grocery run near her home in Valencia, Calif. earlier this week. The star of the classic 1978 soap opera Dallas, 81, grabbed some fruits and a blanket at a Costco on Wednesday, Nov. 3, marking the first time she’s been spotted in public in a while. The actress looked casual in black sweatpants and a light sweater, as seen in photos HERE.
CELEBRITIES
cdcgamingreports.com

Caesars to sell Las Vegas Strip resort in early 2022

Citing the $5.6 billion price MGM Resorts is paying for The Cosmopolitan as an enticement, Caesars Entertainment says it will start the process to sell one of its Strip resorts by early 2022. Caesars’ operating results set an all-time quarterly adjusted-earnings record in Las Vegas, as well as a new...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Weekend clothing drive in downtown Las Vegas for those in need

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Warriors for Live America, a veteran-based non-profit organization will be hosting a clothing drive in the downtown Las Vegas Arts District on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 10 a.m. All proceeds will go towards non-profits supporting veterans. Music, entertainment, food and drinks will be available for all who are interested in supporting […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
