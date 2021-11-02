CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris says Macron and Johnson will try to de-escalate post-Brexit fishing spat

By SOURAV D
Financial World
 4 days ago
French President Emanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had agreed over the weekend to vent out a way to de-escalate an ongoing spat over post-Brexit fishing rights on British water, a French official had unveiled shortly after a one-on-one meet between the two leaders in Rome. In...

The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: PM faces cash for votes probe amid ‘genuine rage’ over handling of Paterson scandal

Boris Johnson is facing a civil service probe into claims his government threatened to strip funds from his MPs’ constituencies if they did not toe the line.Backbenchers were allegedly told by Conservative whips the people they represented would lose out if they did not back the government. The Liberal Democrats have demanded Simon Case, the cabinet secretary, investigate.It comes after a difficult week for the PM, who was forced into a screeching U-turn on plans to rip up the Commons standards regime.His government had whipped MPs to back the scheme and also to put the suspension of Owen Paterson on the back burner, but realised in less than 24 hours it would be unable to force through its plans amid widespread backlash.On Sunday a senior Tory warned there was “genuine rage” in the ranks at how Mr Johnson was conducting himself. “This mess should be used as an opportunity to press the reset button on the entire parliament-government relationship,” Tobias Ellwood wrote in The Sun.
POLITICS
The Independent

EU, UK seek new NIreland deal to stave off Brexit trade war

The top negotiators of the European Union and recently departed Britain sought a belated renegotiated deal Friday on how trade in Northern Ireland should be dealt with amid signs that increasingly acrimonious relations could lead to a trade war. On top of the dispute on how to smooth the trade in goods in the UK's Northern Ireland, where the complicated Brexit deal has left the region also in the EU's single trading zone, both sides are fighting over symbolically important UK fishing licenses off France The U.K.'s post-Brexit negotiator David Frost was meeting with his EU counterpart Maros Sefcovic...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Lone French fisherman left adrift in UK-France fishing spat

Soon-to-be father Hermann Outrequin felt optimistic in 2019 when he gave up his fishing company job of 16 years to go independent. The Normandy fisherman wanted a fresh start to have time for his newborn son. But now a political spat over fishing rights between Paris and London has thrown cold water over his plans.Staring out across the cold English Channel from the Granville coastline into the pre-dawn darkness, Outrequin says he regrets that decision and worries for his future.The 43-year-old has just been denied yet another permit to fish in U.K. waters — which account for one third...
AGRICULTURE
AFP

British minister in France for talks on fishing row

Britain's Brexit minister was to hold talks in the French capital Thursday on the fishing rights crisis that has further strained already tense relations between London and Paris. The meeting comes a day after a French court released a British trawler impounded for a week in the dispute, amid signs from both sides of renewed interest in a negotiated solution to stave off a trade war. Brexit minister David Frost will sit down with French Europe Minister Clement Beaune. A close ally of President Emmanuel Macron, Beaune is vocal in his belief that France should not pay for what he sees as Britain's mistake of leaving the EU.
U.K.
Boris Johnson
AFP

UK accused of 'staggering hypocrisy' as political row stalks COP26

"Shameless." "Sleazy." "Guilty." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced damning headlines on Thursday that cast his government in the worst possible light just as he browbeats world powers to show moral leadership over climate change. The government tore up the rulebook on how parliament polices ethical lapses by its members late on Wednesday after a cross-party standards committee issued an excoriating report on illegal lobbying by Conservative MP Owen Paterson. Rather than endorsing a recommended six-week suspension for Paterson, MPs opted to overhaul parliament's internal disciplinary process. Chris Bryant, the committee's Labour chair, likened the move to Vladimir Putin's Russia with leaders rigging the rules after the event to protect one of their own.
U.K.
The Independent

Businesses are becoming increasingly frustrated with Brexit – but Frost can’t solve that

It’s David Frost’s big day out. The unelected Brexit minister has hopped across the channel into enemy territory – that’s what France is in the minds of the Brexity people he pals around with – to talk fishing. In theory, this is aimed at resolving the damaging spat over licences in a tiny, but nonetheless highly symbolic, sector of the economy. It’s a row that most of us probably have only a dim understanding of, and I include (most) politicians in that. In practice… put it this way: given the egg Boris Johnson has managed to get all over his...
ECONOMY
BBC

Fishing row: Brexit minister in Paris for talks with French

Brexit Minister Lord Frost has met France's Europe minister in Paris in an attempt to resolve a dispute over post-Brexit fishing rights. Tensions flared up last month after the UK and Jersey denied fishing permits to several French boats. France then threatened a series of measures against the UK unless...
EUROPE
Telegraph

We have not yielded to France in Brexit fishing row, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson on Tuesday denied that Britain had offered concessions to France in the Brexit fishing row after Emmanuel Macron climbed down from his threat of sanctions. Asked whether the UK had offered Paris more generous terms on fishing licences in a bid to defuse tensions, Mr Johnson said: "The answer is no".
POLITICS
The Guardian

This fish spat with France is just another product of Johnson’s broken Brexit

As Boris Johnson stumbles from cliche to cliche in Glasgow, a boatload of French fishers are making a fool of him. Posing as a world leader, he pleads that the Earth is “at one minute to midnight”, and should raise its game in the last chance saloon. Yet he cannot stop France’s Emmanuel Macron taunting him over a few boat licences, any more than he can handle the consequences of the Northern Irish protocol, or exert influence over the truce between the European Union and the United States on steel tariffs.
ECONOMY
Telegraph

Boris Johnson 'puzzled' over French threats amid post-Brexit fishing row

Boris Johnson has admitted he was "puzzled" to learn that Paris wanted Britain to be punished for leaving the European Union, amid a fractious row over post-Brexit fishing rights. The Prime Minister was responding to a letter sent from the French prime minister Jean Castex to Ursula von der Leyen,...
U.K.
Antelope Valley Press

UK, France urged to cool down escalating fishing spat

PARIS (AP) — Britain and France faced calls Saturday to sort out their post-Brexit spat over fishing rights in the English Channel, which threatens to escalate within days into a damaging French blockade of British boats and trucks. French President Emmanuel Macron warned that the dispute is testing the UK’s...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Boris Johnson should de-escalate fishing disputes and focus on the climate

Boris Johnson is completely right that the dispute with France over fishing rights in the Channel is infinitely less important than the discussions about climate change at the G20 in Rome ahead of the United Nations summit in Glasgow. But he is quite wrong to threaten legal action at this stage of a dispute in which the rights and wrongs remain so unclear.
U.K.
The Independent

Brexit: EU must ‘show damage’ to UK as warning to other nations, says French PM in escalation of fishing row

The EU must show that Brexit has been“damaging” to the UK, the French prime minister has told Brussels in a letter calling for support for tougher actions over the Channel fishing dispute.Jean Castex wrote a letter to European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday setting out reasons why the EU should act against Britain over the limited granting of licences for French fishermen to operate in British waters post-Brexit.He wrote that the EU had to make clear that “leaving the union is more damaging than remaining in it”.Paris is threatening to increase checks on British boats, stop...
ECONOMY
WIBC.com

France Detains UK Boat As Spat Over Fishing Rights Escalates

PARIS, France. — France has detained a British fishing vessel and announced it will close nearly all of its ports to trawlers from the UK, a major escalation in its ongoing spat with the country over post-Brexit fishing rights. “Aside from a few exceptions, all French ports will no longer...
ECONOMY
abc17news.com

Macron says British credibility at stake in fishing spat

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says France’s dispute with Britain over fishing rights is a test of the U.K.’s credibility in a post-Brexit world. France is angry over restrictions on permits to fish in British waters, and has threatened to block British boats and tighten checks on U.K. vessels starting Tuesday. Ahead of a meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson this weekend, Macron accused Britain of contradicting the agreement that Britain signed when it left the EU. The U.K. says some French vessels need to supply more paperwork. Johnson on Friday sought to calm tensions.
EUROPE
Telegraph

UK warns France it could retaliate over threats in escalating post-Brexit fishing row

The UK is considering a range of possible actions against France if it makes good on its threats over the fishing licences row, a minister has warned. It comes after the French government threatened retaliatory action, including raising tariffs on electricity supply to Jersey, unless Britain grants more licences to French fishermen post-Brexit.
ECONOMY
The Independent

UK’s Brexit losses more than 178 times bigger than trade deal gains

All of Boris Johnson’s new post-Brexit trade deals put together will have an economic benefit of just £3 to £7 per person over the next 15 years, according to the government’s own figures.The tiny economic boost – amounting to just 0.01 to 0.02 per cent of GDP, and less than 50p per person a year – is dwarfed by the economic hit from leaving the EU, which the government estimates at 4 per cent of GDP over the same periodAccording to analysis commissioned by The Independent from top academics at the University of Sussex Trade Policy Observatory, the much-trumpeted FTAs...
ECONOMY
Financial World is a portal dedicated to everything about economy and finance. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the financial world. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Financial World the number one.

