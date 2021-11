TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home invasion and shooting in the Town of Lansing on Thursday night. The Sheriff’s office reported that a man in his early 30s was returning home to the Milton Meadows Apartments at about 11:10pm when, upon opening the door to his apartment, he was attacked by two people. The victim said that the two people demanded money from him, but then shot him in the foot and struck him over the head with a handgun before fleeing the scene.

LANSING, NY ・ 22 DAYS AGO