CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas governor traveling to Israel on a trade mission

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday that he would travel to Israel on his first international economic development trip since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Hutchinson said he would leave Saturday for Israel, where he would speak at the Prime Minister’s Smart Mobility Conference. Hutchinson’s office said he would return Thursday.

Officials going with the governor include Commerce Secretary Mike Preston. Hutchinson said 5,000 people from 40 countries are expected at the summit, presenting a “great marketing opportunity” for the state.

Hutchinson’s last international economic development trip was in November 2019, when he traveled to China and Japan.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Foreign citizens seek US-approved shots as travel resumes

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — As COVID-19 ravaged Hungary in April, Budapest resident Akos Sipos received his second vaccine dose, believing he was doing the right thing for his own health and to help end the pandemic. But Sipos, 46, soon discovered that the vaccine he received, Russia’s Sputnik V, disqualified...
TRAVEL
The Associated Press

Kerry rallies global climate push as uncertainty grows in US

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — John Kerry is everywhere and on the move at a fateful U.N. climate summit. President Joe Biden’s envoy at the talks in Glasgow, Kerry steams from side talks with U.S. rivals China and Russia that painstakingly probe for common ground on climate to news conferences extolling progress. Kerry pops into project launches, rewarding CEOs and bankers for emissions-cutting efforts with high-level face time and praise. The lanky envoy smiles for a photo with Indigenous women from Brazil, their feather headdresses barely reaching his chin.
WORLD
The Associated Press

Democrats facing tough slog in 2022 governor’s races

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are increasingly optimistic about flipping governor’s offices in key battleground states next year, buoyed by President Joe Biden’s sagging approval ratings, Democratic infighting in Congress and better-than-expected results in elections in Virginia and New Jersey. Democrats were already steeled for tough races, but the upset loss...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Coronavirus
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
The Associated Press

Palestinians, Israel spar over US mission in Jerusalem

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The Palestinians on Sunday slammed Israel for rejecting the promised reopening of the U.S. consulate in Jerusalem, a move that would restore Washington’s main diplomatic mission for the Palestinians in the contested city. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said late Saturday there was no room...
WORLD
The Associated Press

Nationwide polio eradication campaign starts in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Taliban-run Afghan public health ministry announced Sunday the start of a four-day nationwide polio vaccination campaign aimed at inoculating children under age 5. For the past three years before taking control of Afghanistan, the Taliban had barred U.N.-organized vaccination teams from doing door-to-door campaigns in parts...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Asa Hutchinson
The Associated Press

Top Asian News 8:12 a.m. GMT

NKorea stages artillery firing drill in latest weapons test. SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has conducted artillery firing exercises to bolster its defense capability, state media reported Sunday, its latest weapons test as Pyongyang continues to pressure Washington and Seoul to abandon what it calls their hostile policy toward it. An artillery firing competition among mechanized units was held on Saturday, with senior government and military officials present, the official Korean Central News Agency reported. Leader Kim Jong Un was not mentioned in the report, suggesting he did not observe the training. He supervised a similar artillery firing drill last year. This year’s drills were designed to inspect the mechanized units’ progress in their mobile combat capabilities and to further intensify competitive training throughout the North’s military, KCNA said.
CHINA
The Associated Press

Libya govt rejects suspension of FM weeks before election

CAIRO (AP) — Libya’s government Sunday rejected a decision by the country’s presidential council to suspend the foreign minister over allegations of monopolizing foreign policy. The standoff between the two bodies is likely to increase political tensions in the North African county less than seven weeks before planned elections. It...
WORLD
The Associated Press

Pope decries Ethiopia’s humanitarian crisis, urges dialogue

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis on Sunday decried the deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Ethiopia and pressed for dialogue to prevail over the protracted war. The pontiff in his traditional appearance to the public in St. Peter’s Square said he was following the news with “worry” from the Horn of Africa, particularly from Ethiopia, “shaken by a conflict that has dragged on for more than a year and has caused numerous victims and a grave humanitarian crisis.”
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Israel#Trade Mission#Ap#Commerce
The Associated Press

NKorea stages artillery firing drill in latest weapons test

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has conducted artillery firing exercises to bolster its defense capability, state media reported Sunday, its latest weapons test as Pyongyang continues to pressure Washington and Seoul to abandon what it calls their hostile policy toward it. An artillery firing competition among mechanized units...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

641K+
Followers
342K+
Post
294M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy