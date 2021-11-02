CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Olivia Jerrall becomes first woman to sign with Rapids

By Rex Castillo
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qLMIf_0ckg2hZ300

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The excitement around the Columbus Rapids, the new professional indoor soccer team, is around the fact they will field a professional women’s team. The first player of that team was introduced to WRBL News 3 on Tuesday. Olivia Jarrell, who scored 71 goals while she played for Columbus State, put pen to paper to become the first woman to sign with the organization.
After she made a huge impact for the CSU Lady Cougars, even becoming the 2018 Peach Belt Player of the Year, she’s excited to be part of this new chapter of professional soccer in the Fountain City. The indoor game will be vastly different that the traditional soccer she played in college, but Jarrell is ready to tackle that.

“I think it’s amazing. I’m all for women in this industry because we are so under rated. It’s great to be appreciated. Not just for me but for everyone around. I always love a challenge. So doing indoor is something different for me, and so I love to embrace it.”

Olivia Jarrell – first woman to sign with the Columbus Rapids

Miguel Galindo, the Rapids Women’s Soccer head coach, knows Jarrell’s game very well. He was there when Olivia was breaking record at Columbus State. He was speechless when Olivia finally signed with his team.

“You can look at me now, I’m at a loss for words simply because this is new. It’s exciting for her. It’s exciting for the women that I’m currently talking to try and sign as well. But to have the first signing today here in the office I’m stoked.”

Miguel Galindo – Columbus Rapids Women’s soccer head coach

Head coach Galindo also said more and more players have reached out to the Rapids to become part of this roster. WRBL News 3 Sports will keep you updated with the roster and games when those details become available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WRBL News 3

Athletes of the Week: Pacelli Vikings football

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The Pacelli Vikings jumped all over their arch rival Brookstone early in their showdown last Friday night, and never looked back on their way to a stunning 32-0 victory. The win showed the Vikings that they can indeed win the big game. “They did, it was a big game, our team […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

News 3 PrepZone: Georgia High Schools

The regular season is done in Georgia, but before we head into the GHSA Playoffs here are the final scores from around the area. Harris County 20 – Whitewater 40Northside 14 – Starr’s Mill 22LaGrange 21 – Hardaway 12Shaw 7 – Columbus 49Callaway 24 – Heard County 21Heritage 0 – Brookstone 49Macon County 21 – […]
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

Georgia Tech astronaut Shane Kimbrough congratulates Braves from space

(CBS News) – World Series champs Atlanta Braves are getting congratulatory messages all the way from space! NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough is shouting out the home team. The Braves claimed the championship title after beating the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 6 of the World Series Tuesday night. “Congratulations to my hometown Atlanta Braves from […]
BASEBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Columbus, GA
Sports
City
Columbus, GA
WRBL News 3

Central Red Devils finish regular season perfectly

Phenix City, AL (WRBL) – The Central Red Devils finished the regular season a perfect 10-0. This is just the fourth time in school history a Central high school football team has reached that mark. The 2021 Red Devils have been dominant on both sides of the ball. Central’s offense has averaged just over 41 […]
HIGH SCHOOL
WRBL News 3

Houston Astros come up short in World Series

HOUSTON, TX — The Houston Astros quest for a second World Series title was not meant to be in 2021, as they lost to the Atlanta Braves 7-0 in Game Six. With the loss, the Astros fell 4-2 in the World Series. The Braves came out strong with a three-run home run by Jorge Soler, […]
MLB
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
306K+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy