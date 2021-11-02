CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
adidas Yeezy NSTLD Boot ‘Khaki’ Releasing November 5th

By Brian Betschart
SneakerFiles
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Winter, Kanye West and the Three Stripes Brand will launch a new Boot made appropriate for the weather change. The pair is known as the Yeezy NSTLD Boot, which is short for Insulated Boot. We...

www.sneakerfiles.com

sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 2021 Is Now Available With “Gypsy Rose” Swooshes

Despite being one of the current year’s “signature” sneakers, the Nike Air Max 2021 has yet to garner the attention from savvy consumers that some of its counterparts boast. Recently, the modern-take on the running solution that first debuted in 1987 has indulged in a “White/Pure Platinum/Thunder Blue/Gypsy Red” colorway...
APPAREL
malemodelscene.net

Air Jordan 4 Retro ‘Red Thunder’ Are Coming Soon!

Air Jordan sneakers attract a lot of attention and have an amazing fan base, in whatever edition they appear. From the classic models that are decorated only with the silhouette of the famous basketball player, to the incredibly ornate ones, every variation on the theme of these sneakers finds its buyer.
APPAREL
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
sneakernews.com

An Air Jordan 5 “Regal Pink” Expected April 2022

With only a couple of months left in the year, rumors of launches scheduled for 2022 have begun to take over every corner of the internet. The latest?: An Air Jordan 5 “Regal Pink.”. Presumably prepped for Easter, the newly-rumored retro might take on the styling of the recently-launched “Bluebird”...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 11 “Animal Instinct”

The “Animal Instinct” pack is nothing new for Jordan Brand — especially the Air Jordan 3. But come this November, the theme will be newly applied to the Air Jordan 11. Prepared in women’s, PS, and TD sizes, the colorway lenses the classic silhouette through eccentric luxury. Across the mudguard, a cheetah print stands in for the patent leather, dressing its black spots atop a tan fur backdrop. Above, the top line displays far more moderation, opting instead to dress its suedes, mesh, and lace unit in a full black arrangement. Below, the tooling is far brighter by comparison, its midsole clad in white while its bottom prefers a slightly see-through finish.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

The adidas YEEZY SLIDE Is Coming in "Ochre"

After its triple colorway release a few months back, the YEEZY SLIDE is now set to return in a new “Ochre” look. The upcoming take on Kanye West‘s casual footwear model will introduce a new design centered around subtle contrast. The “Ochre” colorway will see the lightweight, durable injected rubberized foam express a pale golden yellow tone accented by lighter swirls for the dynamic pattern decoration. Straying from the usual EVA foam construction of the chunky slide, the “Ochre” release will feature a rougher surface for a textured look.
LIFESTYLE
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low Takes A Crack At The DMP Colorway

It’s not uncommon to see Jordan Brand reusing colorways. Their most iconic combinations — be it “Bred,” “Concord,” or the like — have all returned on silhouettes not their own. And here, the “DMP” colorway is doing the same by way of the Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low. Black leathers...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Take a Peek at the Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid in Black

Following a preview of the white edition, images of the Off-White™ x Air Force 1 Mid in black have surfaced on the internet. The reimagined Blazer Low collaboration constructed in a similar color scheme has also been unveiled and is reported to drop sometime next year along with the new pairs.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Sole Collector

Official Look at the 'Shocking Pink' Air Jordan 14

As confirmed in Jordan Brand’s 2021 Holiday Air Jordan lineup, women will be treated to a bold new Air Jordan 14 colorway this season. According to Jordan Brand, this striking colorway is inspired by the brand’s belief in being unapologetically true to one’s self. The shoe features a vibrant pink shaggy suede upper combined with black accents on the tongue, ankle collar, and shoelaces. Continuing the shoe’s bold execution is a two-tone pink and black midsole that’s finished up with a translucent pink outsole.
APPAREL
inputmag.com

Kanye’s super weird Yeezy Knit Runner Boot looks like an astronaut shoe

Now that Crocs have made rubber clogs mainstream, Yeezy is ditching its Foam Runners for another round of divisive shoes. The brand’s Knit Runner, which originally dropped in September, is making a return in boot form, adding an extension to the top of the slipper akin to space boots or an orthopedic brace.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 3 To Release In “Dark Iris” Come Summer 2022

Red, blue, and the like are common among Air Jordan 3 appearances, the two appearing as frequent as “Cement Grey.” But here — aside from the latter — the silhouette opts for new colors, applying “Dark Iris” where the two primaries would dress typically. And despite the slight twist, the...
APPAREL
Sole Collector

This Air Jordan 14 Is Built For the Winter

In addition to the forthcoming “Element” Air Jordan 1 High release, there’s also another popular Air Jordan model getting a winter-ready upgrade. Pictured here is the “Winterized” Air Jordan 14, which replaces the traditional basketball build with a brown-based premium, vacuum-molded upper featuring water-resistant suede panels. Red accents make an appearance on the lateral side’s Jumpman shield, shoelaces, and heel tab. Capping off the design is a matte finish on the midsole, a black shank plate at the heel and a black outsole.
APPAREL
Sole Collector

'Static' Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 Is Reportedly Returning in 2022

One of the most coveted Adidas Yeezy Boost styles is reportedly heading back to retail soon. According to Yeezy Mafia, the Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Static” will be restocking early next year. The shoe features a grey mesh-constructed upper combined with reflective silver hits including on the leather and suede overlay panels as well as the Three Stripes branding. Underneath sits a chunky Boost-cushioned midsole along with a black outsole. Similar to its initial Dec. 2018 drop, the pair is expected to be available exclusively in adults sizing. It’s worth noting that the shoe pictured here is of the original launch as images of the upcoming release have yet to surface.
APPAREL
Footwear News

7 of the Best Shoes to Shop From QVC Presents FFANY Shoes on Sale

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. If you’re someone who’s always looking for a good excuse to go shoe shopping, look no...
APPAREL
Footwear News

The Complete Guide to Nike Air Vapormax Plus

The Nike Air VaporMax Plus debuted at retail in 2018. However, its origin story dates back decades prior. Inspired by the illustrious Nike Air Max Plus from 1998, the Air VaporMax Plus proves just how modern technology can uplift iconic ideas. Famously, the original Air Max Plus debuted at retail in 1998 and never left the shelves for more than 20 years to follow, always stocked in concurrent colorway or updated retro form in some corners of the world. Essentially, the roots of the Air Max Plus date back to 1997 when Nike footwear designer Sean McDowell had arrived at the brand....
SHOPPING
SneakerFiles

Air Jordan 6 WMNS ‘Mint Foam’ Releasing March 2022

The Air Jordan 6 ‘Mint Foam’, also known as ‘The New Tiffany Blue,’ is a new women’s release from Jordan Brand that will debut in Spring 2022. As Jordan Brand expands on its women’s Air Jordan 6 exclusive releases, each has a similar look. For example, the upcoming ‘Tiffany Blue’ resembles the recently released ‘Gold Hoops’ Air Jordan 6.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Travis Scott and Nike Will Deliver Their Anticipated Air Max 1 Collabs Next Month

Sneaker fans have been anticipating the release of Travis Scott and Nike’s Air Max 1 sneaker collab for months but they won’t need to wait much longer before its launch. After teasing the project during this year’s Air Max Day celebrations in March, the sportswear giant has confirmed via its SNKRS release calendar that two iterations of the Cactus Jack x Nike Air Max 1 will hit shelves next month. According to the brand, Scott’s version of the iconic running shoe draws inspiration from the Nike All Conditions Gear (ACG) Pocket Knife sneaker as seen with the upper’s combination of nubuck and...
APPAREL

