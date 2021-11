If anyone said they expected the Red Sox to perform as well as they did this season, they’d be lying through their teeth. Coming off of an abysmal 2020 season, many baseball pundits doubted this Red Sox squad — and with good reason. Their offseason acquisitions weren’t raising any eyebrows and the team was still without Chris Sale and Eduardo Rodriguez in their starting rotation at the beginning of the season. Given what the cupboard looked like at the beginning of April, what this team accomplished this season was nothing short of remarkable.

