Cell Phones

Common Android 12 problems and how to fix them

Digital Trends
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndroid 12 is here, or it is if you have a Pixel. While most Android owners will have to wait a little while longer before they get their hands on it, anyone with a Pixel 3 or newer can now upgrade to the new operating system. Doing so will provide them...

www.digitaltrends.com

Phone Arena

Delete these fake Android apps right now, before they steal your money!

Google Play can be a scary place - scammers and hackers lurk in the shadows, waiting for you to download one of their fake apps. Google periodically removes such dangerous apps but this doesn’t mean that some of them didn’t find their way into your phone. Cybersecurity software company Avast...
CELL PHONES
komando.com

7 apps that can clean up your Android in minutes

Everyone loves that new phone feel. For the whole 15 minutes it lasts. As soon as you start downloading apps and using them to comb the internet, your phone seems to slow down. Performance is essential for everyone when it comes to their smartphone, considering they run our lives. So...
CELL PHONES
IBTimes

Warning: Google Chrome Users Advised To Use Browser's Secret Feature

Search engine giant Google has advised users of its browser, Chrome, to change their settings or risk being hacked by malicious actors. The company issued a warning that billions of passwords have been hacked and made readily available online. Cyberattacks and sites getting hacked are rampant these days. While consumers...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pixel
ZDNet

Dumping Google Chrome? Here's the best browser to replace it

It seems that to quite a few of you, the idea of dumping Google Chrome for a browser -- even if that browser is better -- is like pulling wisdom teeth. Despite the fact that it's a bottomless pit when it comes to eating system resources and has become the bloated browser it was initially meant to replace, people love it.
TECHNOLOGY
New York Post

Never hand your iPhone to someone without doing this trick first

If you worry about letting other people use your iPhone in case they look through your photos, then you may want to try this trick. A woman has explained in a viral TikTok video how to change your iPhone settings so only one picture is visible in your Photos app.
CELL PHONES
New York Post

How to stop your phone and other smart devices from listening to you

If you’ve ever thought someone was secretly eavesdropping on you, you’re right. Smartphones and other devices can hear and record what you say, as proven by a now-viral TikTok that showed thousands of audio files recorded on a woman’s Echo and Dot speakers and saved in the innermost folders of her Amazon account.
CELL PHONES
tech.co

Here Are 150 Fake Android Apps to Delete From Your Phone

Google just banned 151 different apps that were all part of a scam campaign called “UltimaSMS.”. Before Google deleted them, the apps had been collectively downloaded more than 10.5 million times, so it's worth checking your phone to make sure you don't have any of them on your own device.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Here are seven secret iPhone codes that could come in handy

Did you know that Apple has endowed the iPhone with seven secret codes? Of course not, or else they wouldn't be secret. The Sun released a list of these secret codes describing exactly what they do. These codes can save you time when it comes to looking for information or...
CELL PHONES
snntv.com

Your Phone is Listening: Here’s How to Protect Your Privacy

Originally Posted On: https://www.alwaysvpn.com/insights/your-phone-is-listening-heres-how-to-protect-your-privacy. Okay, it’s storytime. I was out with a friend on a Sunday morning enjoying a delicious brunch with some bloody marys and casual conversation. I briefly spoke about how I’ve been wanting a stand-up paddleboard this summer to enjoy more time under the sun. When I got home with a full belly I posted up on the couch, pulled out my phone, started scrolling through Instagram, and noticed a few stand-up paddleboard ads in my feed. I thought to myself, “What in the world? I was just talking about paddleboards with my friend! Is my phone listening to me?”
CELL PHONES
komando.com

If you use Chrome, you need to update your browser now

Google’s Chrome browser users must update to the latest version to make sure they are protected from growing threats. The tech giant pushed out another update last week, patching several security issues that can have devastating consequences. This is the third browser update over the past few weeks, with the...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Google Chrome users should install this emergency patch now

Google has released an update for the Chrome web browser to fix seven high-severity vulnerabilities in its popular web browser, two of which are being actively exploited in the wild. "Google is aware that exploits for CVE-2021-38000 and CVE-2021-38003 exist in the wild," said Google as it notified users of...
INTERNET
New York Post

Your iPhone has a secret code that unlocks this hidden trick

Your iPhone has countless fun easter eggs that you can explore to kill a bit of time. Many of them involve secret code words that trigger actions by Siri, Apple’s AI voice assistant. One such phrase references the Konami Code, a sequence of key presses that unlocks fun visuals and...
CELL PHONES
Best Life

If You Have an Android, You May Lose This Service as of Nov. 1

Now that we're back to being out and about, our phones are a vital resource, connecting us with a multitude of services while on-the-go. Unfortunately, the more than 2.5 billion people using an Android operating system worldwide could be at risk of losing one of these important services soon. The company behind one very popular app recently announced that it will no longer support certain Android devices, as of Nov. 1. Read on to find out what essential service you could be losing next month.
CELL PHONES
lifewire.com

How to Block 'Scam Likely' Calls on iPhone

'Scam Likely' is a designation used by T-Mobile to indicate an incoming call is likely a scam call. Customers still using the Sprint mobile service may also see the 'Scam Likely' designation on come incoming calls. T-Mobile/Sprint customers can automatically block 'Scam Likely' calls by dialing #662# to activate a...
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

iOS 15 settings you need to turn off now to save money

Apple wants your iPhone to be connected 24/7, and it has put a whole bunch of features into iOS that do that. Problem with this is, these settings can put a serious dent in your cellular data plan, which either means that you end up being kicked to a lower-speed tier by your provider, or you pay extra fees.
CELL PHONES
komando.com

True or false: You can use any charger with your phone or tablet

Your device’s battery life is only as good as the care you put into it. Bad charging habits are common, and while the manual that comes with your phone contains charging tips, you have to read it to understand them. There are first and third-party apps for everything you can...
TECHNOLOGY
inputmag.com

The absolute best phones under $200

The next generation of smartphones is here. Between the recently released iPhone 13 and Pixel 6, and the slightly older Samsung Galaxy S21, there’s some serious firepower in the mobile phone game right now. But is it really worth dropping nearly $1,000 on a new phone every year just to stay up to date? While there are worthwhile upgrades coming out year after year, it really isn’t a big deal to hold back a couple of generations to save money or find a cheaper option altogether.
CELL PHONES

