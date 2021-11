BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 16-year-old boy will spend the next one to three years in state prison for an incident that resulted in injuries to several Buffalo Police officers. Just after 11 p.m. on June 7, an officer spotted a stolen vehicle at a gas station at Bailey Avenue and Langfield Drive. When officers approached the vehicle, the teen refused to get out and instead put the vehicle in reverse. A police lieutenant was hurt after being hit by the open passenger side door as the vehicle pulled away.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO