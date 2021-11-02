CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adele’s Deluxe Version of Her ’30’ Album Will Include a Chris Stapleton Duet

By Carena Liptak
 5 days ago
Two vocal titans will collide on the deluxe version of pop star Adele's next album, 30: The tracklist features a collaboration with country-soul star Chris Stapleton. The duet will be a new version of Adele's current single, "Easy on Me." She recently shared the solo version of that song as a...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adele
Person
Chris Stapleton
