CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — Applications for an additional 800 households to receive eviction prevention rent assistance from Clark County will open at 12 p.m. on Nov. 3. The 800 openings are referral based but households that have not received rent assistance through these Clark County programs in the past are eligible to apply through these links, which will not be live until 12 p.m. on Nov. 3.

CLARK COUNTY, WA ・ 5 DAYS AGO