For the first time in more than 20 years, the city of Atlanta, Georgia is gearing up to hold parade celebrating the World Series Champion Atlanta Braves. According to a report from FOX 5 in Atlanta, the parade will begin at approximately 12 p.m. on November 5 at the intersection of Peachtree and Marietta Streets. From there, the parade is expected to travel along 10th street before making its way along the interstate to Truist Park in Cobb County. After the parade is complete, fans will be able to enjoy a concert featuring Big Boi and Ludacris inside Truist Park.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO