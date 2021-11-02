El Paso County announces Tourism and Hospitality Facilities Grant

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. – El Paso County is now applications for its American Rescue Plan Act funding to help the tourism and hospitality industry continue planned expansions and upgrades to their facilities, delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After the military, tourism is one of our biggest economic drivers in El Paso County. Unfortunately, due to the challenges of COVID and the state and federal shutdown mandates, it has been one of the slowest to recover. As this industry rebounds, the county is thrilled to be able to help provide funding for some of those backlogged projects to start back up,” said Board of County Commissioners Chair Stan VanderWerf. “This grant will allow the affected industries to use the funds for COVID mitigation and infection prevention measures as well, so we can go about safely welcoming tourists and visitors back to all the great attractions in our county.”

The application opened on Monday, Nov. 1, and will remain open through Friday, Nov. 12, until 5:00 p.m.



A facility must be located in El Paso County, and both for-profit and nonprofit entities are eligible. For-profits may be capped at $50,000.

Organizations that have already received support through the Regional Business Relief Fund are not eligible. The entity must be able to document that delays of the facility expansion or upgrade were due to the COVID-19 pandemic and how the grant would do the following:

Assist with increased constructions costs for planned expansions and upgrades to tourism and hospitality facilities delayed due to the pandemic

Implement COVID-19 mitigation and infection prevention measures toenable safe resumption of tourism, travel, and hospitality services, for example, improvements to ventilation, physical barriers or partitions, signage to facilitate social distancing, provision of masks or personal protective equipment, or consultation with infection prevention professionals to develop safe reopening plans

Operations and programming costs are not eligible

For more information about the ARPA grant assistance and how to apply, please visit https://admin.elpasoco.com/arpa/ .

Completed applications and required financial documents must be submitted by Nov. 12 at 5:00 PM.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.