CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

El Paso County announces Tourism and Hospitality Facilities Grant

By Dani Birzer
KXRM
KXRM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00dWud_0ckg0NB300

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. – El Paso County is now applications for its American Rescue Plan Act funding to help the tourism and hospitality industry continue planned expansions and upgrades to their facilities, delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After the military, tourism is one of our biggest economic drivers in El Paso County. Unfortunately, due to the challenges of COVID and the state and federal shutdown mandates, it has been one of the slowest to recover. As this industry rebounds, the county is thrilled to be able to help provide funding for some of those backlogged projects to start back up,” said Board of County Commissioners Chair Stan VanderWerf. “This grant will allow the affected industries to use the funds for COVID mitigation and infection prevention measures as well, so we can go about safely welcoming tourists and visitors back to all the great attractions in our county.”

The application opened on Monday, Nov. 1, and will remain open through Friday, Nov. 12, until 5:00 p.m.

A facility must be located in El Paso County, and both for-profit and nonprofit entities are eligible. For-profits may be capped at $50,000.

Organizations that have already received support through the Regional Business Relief Fund are not eligible. The entity must be able to document that delays of the facility expansion or upgrade were due to the COVID-19 pandemic and how the grant would do the following:

  • Assist with increased constructions costs for planned expansions and upgrades to tourism and hospitality facilities delayed due to the pandemic
  • Implement COVID-19 mitigation and infection prevention measures toenable safe resumption of tourism, travel, and hospitality services, for example, improvements to ventilation, physical barriers or partitions, signage to facilitate social distancing, provision of masks or personal protective equipment, or consultation with infection prevention professionals to develop safe reopening plans
  • Operations and programming costs are not eligible

For more information about the ARPA grant assistance and how to apply, please visit https://admin.elpasoco.com/arpa/ .

Completed applications and required financial documents must be submitted by Nov. 12 at 5:00 PM.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

Governor Polis visits childrens’ vaccine clinic

Governor Jared Polis joined Dr. David Brumbaugh, Chief Medical Officer of Children’s Hospital Colorado, to visit with children and their families at Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora while the kids received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic for ages 5 to 11.
AURORA, CO
KXRM

How much money will Colorado receive from the infrastructure bill?

DENVER, (KDVR) — Late Friday night, the House approved a long-anticipated infrastructure bill, paving the way for more than $1 trillion in improvements nationwide.  The house passed the measure 228-206, with 13 Republicans supporting the measure and six Democrats voting against it. But what exactly does it mean for Colorado?  “Really state-wide, it’s going to have […]
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
County
El Paso County, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
El Paso County, CO
Sports
Local
Colorado Government
El Paso County, CO
Government
KXRM

New Department of Early Childhood pending approval

This afternoon, Governor Jared Polis (D-CO) hosted an event where he announced the transition plan for a new unified Department of Early Childhood. The event today marked exactly one year since Proposition EE was passed, which dedicated funding to establish a universal preschool program by 2023.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

CSFD working a fire in eastern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to a fire on the east side of Colorado Springs, Friday morning.  According to CSFD, the fire is burning multiple pallets and a few vehicles off N. Stone Avenue, off of E. Fillmore Street.  Fire crews reported that they located two semi-trucks on fire […]
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Signage#American Rescue Plan Act#Covid#Opera
KXRM

COVID-19 vaccine clinics coming to Pueblo District 60 elementary schools

PUEBLO, Colo. — Six elementary schools in Pueblo School District 60 will have mobile vaccine clinics thanks to a partnership with the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment, according to the district. The mobile clinics will be offered from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays in the schools’ parking lot areas, […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Colorado hospital capacity sitting at less than 10% as staffing shortages continue

COLORADO — Colorado hospitals are facing unprecedented challenges due to an increase in hospitalizations and shortage in hospital employees. “Hospitals want to be able to provide care but we are reaching a point where we are in jeopardy of being overwhelmed,” said Cara Welch, spokesperson for Colorado Hospital Association. The Colorado Hospital Association said ICU […]
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Sports
KXRM

Pueblo health department urges thousands of families to get COVID-19 vaccine

Pueblo, Colo. — The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is now available to any Coloradan ages 5 and up who want the vaccine and the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment (PDPHE) is educating parents about the vaccination process. Parents can find vaccine providers by visiting pueblohealth.org/vaccine, visiting mobilevax.us, or by texting their zip code to […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Colorado Coalition for the Homeless CEO makes $313K: Is he worth it?

DENVER (KDVR) — Nonprofits aren’t known for paying a lot of money, but the top 13 people at the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless all make six-figure salaries. Chief Executive Officer and President John Parvensky’s annual salary is $313,427, according to the nonprofit’s 990 tax form. “If they’re not paying it to me, they’re going […]
DENVER, CO
KXRM

Capacity issues escalate at Colorado hospitals due to COVID-19, highest level of transfer tier activated

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Hospital Association says the state’s hospitals and health systems have been moved to the highest tier available to manage patient transfers as hospital capacity concerns grow due to COVID-19. The CHA said the Combined Hospital Transfer Center was re-activated to Tier 1 in Aug. when COVID-19 hospitalizations started to increase. […]
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

KXRM

2K+
Followers
781
Post
340K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy