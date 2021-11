COLUMBUS — Ohio again is jumping into the national debate over abortion access, with a new bill introduced that mirrors Texas' strict abortion ban. House Bill 480 would ban all abortions in Ohio and allow any person to file a lawsuit against a medical provider who performs the procedure, or who "aids or abets" an abortion. Its backers are calling it the "2363 Act," claiming the number represents the number of abortions performed each day in the United States.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO