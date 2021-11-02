State business filing fees may be waived next fiscal year

Bethany’s Board of Aldermen began some budget work with a review of their Enterprise Funding budget options during their meeting Monday night. Enterprise Funds are the paid monthly by city residents and include the Solid Waste, Gas, Electric, Water, and Sewer Funds. The city is basing their budget projections and decisions on the current balances carried in the specific funds and the projection in the next year of the cost for the city to provide the services. The discussions held Monday night did not receive a formal vote. That will come when the actual budget for the city is approved in December. The discussions held Monday night will provide a framework to develop the budget for each of the categories.

BETHANY, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO