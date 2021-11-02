Virginia gubernatorial race results: Too soon to call

On the eve of the Virginia gubernatorial election, the race between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin is too close to call according to most recent polls. The latest Washington Post – Schar poll shows McAuliffe edging Youngkin out by a single point with likely voters. A Monmouth University poll also shows a dead heat between the two candidates among registered voters. Just one recent poll appears to show a strong lead — Fox News — has Youngkin ahead by a significant margin, 53% to 45% among likely voters.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO