Virginia State

Virginia gubernatorial race results: Too soon to call

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 4 days ago

video.foxnews.com

Fox News

Virginia election losses shake Al Sharpton; MSNBC host says progressives 'could lose it all'

MSNBC host Al Sharpton told the Washington Post results of Virginia's gubernatorial election indicate progressives may want to scale back their aggressive campaigning before completely alienating moderates and independents. Democrat Terry McAuliffe and his progressive supporters accused Republican Glenn Youngkin of using a "racist dog whistle" in his fight against...
Florida Phoenix

Bookman: GOP’s Trump-lite Virginia win hard for Georgia Republicans to duplicate

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The future of American democracy might have gotten just a wee bit brighter thanks to political news out of Virginia this week. Yes, Democrats got whipped soundly, losing a critical governor’s race in a state that Joe Biden carried by 10 percentage points just a year ago. That’s particularly ominous for Democrats in states such […] The post Bookman: GOP’s Trump-lite Virginia win hard for Georgia Republicans to duplicate appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
WAMU

Listen: Governor’s Race Too Close To Call As Virginia Heads Into Election Day

On the eve of the Virginia gubernatorial election, the race between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin is too close to call according to most recent polls. The latest Washington Post – Schar poll shows McAuliffe edging Youngkin out by a single point with likely voters. A Monmouth University poll also shows a dead heat between the two candidates among registered voters. Just one recent poll appears to show a strong lead — Fox News — has Youngkin ahead by a significant margin, 53% to 45% among likely voters.
1310kfka.com

2021 Election Day results: some races too close to call

We’re still awaiting final election results which will come sometime Wednesday, but here’s what we do know:. Loveland mayor Jackie Marsh is poised to return for a third term. She’s leading with a smidge over 50% of the vote over challenger Don Overcash. A vote on whether retail and medical...
KTTS

Republicans Win Virginia Gov. Race, NJ Too Close To Call

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican former business executive Glenn Youngkin has won Virginia’s governor’s race, a major political turnabout in a state that had been trending increasingly blue. The win has alarmed national Democrats already nervous about holding their party’s narrow control of Congress in next year’s midterm elections. The...
Washington Examiner

Remember when liberals claimed the California recall gave them a national election strategy?

After Republicans dominated Virginia’s elections and nearly brought down the Democratic governor of New Jersey, it’s worth revisiting the rather silly takeaways many liberals had after the California recall election. You may recall that after California Gov. Gavin Newsom resoundingly defeated the recall attempt against him, several liberals decided Newsom...
mediaite.com

Tiffany Cross Says Democrats Lost Virginia Because ‘A Good Chunk of Voters Out There Are OK With White Supremacy’

Republican Glenn Youngkin’s defeat of Democrat Terry McAuliffe in blue Virginia’s gubernatorial election has many liberals trying to come up with explanations for how it happened. The culprits have ranged from failing to pass Joe Biden’s agenda, to the candidate himself, to racism. On Wednesday, MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross settled on...
Fox News

The Journal Editorial Report - Saturday, November 6

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes.
