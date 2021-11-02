CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Biden domestic agenda stalled over Democratic divisions

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This...

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

GOP erupts over its House members bailing out Biden

In Tuesday’s election, Republicans served notice that the clock is ticking on Democrats’ slim majorities in Congress. On Friday, 13 House Republicans delivered the decisive votes to rescue a key part of President Biden’s agenda — an agenda endangered by those in his own party. Ensue the bloodletting. Biden’s $1.2...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Faq#Democratic#Fox News Network#Llc
Business Insider

Top Democrat unloads on Lindsey Graham's argument that the Biden child tax credit will boost illegal immigration to the US: 'I just have never heard such a stupid thing'

A top Senate Dem slammed Lindsay Graham's argument that the Biden child tax credit will boost illegal immigration to the US. "I just have never heard such a stupid thing," Sen. Sherrod Brown told Insider. Republicans are stepping up their attacks on a benefit that Democrats are touting as an...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
POLITICO

Joe Biden's Cabinet, including Pete Buttigieg, are directly asking Democrats for their support of his agenda.

Pete's among the officials getting directly involved in trying to — borrowing a phrase — land this plane. What's happening: President Joe Biden's Cabinet is getting more hands-on in trying to get Democrats on board with passing the party's social spending package. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has made calls to frontline Democrats in hopes of getting them on board, according to two Democrats familiar.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Trump-Russia dossier source arrested for lying

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
POTUS
Fox News

Dan Bongino provides roadmap for Republican candidates in Democrat-leaning states

Dan Bongino gave Republicans a road map for winning in Democrat-leaning states Saturday on "Unfiltered with Dan Bongino." DAN BONGINO: Again, folks. Action changes the world, not just talk. Talk is cheap. Action matters. Doing matters. But it’s not just about taking action. It’s about taking smart action. The model for red state candidates running in blue states is now crystal clear. Just a few steps here:
EDUCATION
Fox News

Biden touts passage of $1.2 trillion bill: 'So happy ... it’s infrastructure week': LIVE UPDATES

House lawmakers passed President Biden’s $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill late Friday night, securing a key victory for his administration and breaking a weeks-long deadlock between moderates and progressives that threatened to derail the legislation. The vote was 228-206, with 13 GOP lawmakers crossing party lines to join Democrats in voting in favor of the legislation.
POTUS
FOX59

Dems end deadlock, House sends Biden infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON (AP) – The House approved a $1 trillion package of road and other infrastructure projects late Friday after Democrats resolved a months-long standoff between progressives and moderates, notching a victory that President Joe Biden and his party had become increasingly anxious to claim. The House passed the measure 228-206, prompting prolonged cheers from the […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

US House to vote Friday on giant twin bills at center of Biden agenda

Democratic leaders announced the US House would vote Friday on President Joe Biden's $3 trillion blueprint to transform transport networks and expand the welfare safety net. House Democratic leaders had been hoping for a procedural vote on Biden's $1.75 trillion Build Back Better social spending plan and to rubber-stamp the Senate-passed $1.2 trillion infrastructure package on Thursday but outstanding differences among lawmakers on the details forced a delay. "This Build Back Better agenda, along with the bipartisan infrastructure bill, as we have said, is transformational, and it's historic, and it's important to get this done," White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters. "And so the president is going to continue to work with members in Congress to make that happen."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

‘People want us to get things done’: Biden pitches urgency of domestic agenda after Democratic defeat in key race

President Joe Biden on Wednesday vowed to push ahead with his domestic legislative agenda despite his party’s resounding defeat in Virginia gubernatorial election.On Tuesday, former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe lost his bid for another term in the governor’s mansion. The former Democratic National Committee chairman, who led the commonwealth from 2014-2018, lost out to GOP newcomer and former private equity executive Glenn Youngkin just one year after Mr Biden carried Virginia by 10 points.Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters following remarks on the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of a children’s Covid-19 vaccine, said he spoke to Mr McAuliffe...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Biden agenda remains stalled on Capitol Hill

Today marked the second time in the past two weeks that Republicans have refused to even allow a debate on voting rights protections. Robert Gibbs and Bill Kristol join to discuss how Joe Biden can get his legislative priorities passed.Nov. 4, 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
apr.org

Biden takes reporters' questions abroad as his agenda stalls at home

President Biden has promised delegates at the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, that the U.S. is prepared to spend billions on measures to address climate change, but that legislation remains mired in intra-party squabbling by Democrats back in Washington. Biden was pressed on these issues during a news conference...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Biden presses US leadership with domestic agenda on the line

As Joe Biden sought to project US leadership on the world stage at a climate summit in Scotland on Monday, he was banking his legacy at home on a crucial show of support for his domestic agenda and a state election seen as an early referendum on his presidency. Tuesday's election, the first genuinely competitive state-wide contest since Biden took office in January, is expected to be a bellwether of Democrats' chances of hanging on to Congress in 2022 as well as a test of Biden's waning popularity.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy