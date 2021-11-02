CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Victory Over Violence: Champaign teen is spending his spare time helping grow the family business

By Sarah Lehman
WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2URj1q_0ckfxRT000

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Mekhi Christmon is a junior at Central High School in Champaign.
At 16-years-old, he already helps his mom, Dayanna Christmon, run their family business.

“My mamas’ business, well our business. I’m mostly the muscle. I like to move the stuff and I help make the stuff, but I like to move the stuff more,” Mekhi said.

It’s called Days Remembered Candles . It was first started in memory of a family member.

Now, Dayanna said it’s something she’s able to do with her kids and teach them some important lessons.

“I want to show them you can accomplish this. You can get to that goal, to where you’re going to work for yourself, and you don’t have to punch nobody’s clock,” she said.

Mekhi said he is learning a lot of things he plans to use in the future.

He and his mom both said a big thing for them is bringing generational wealth to the family.

“It means a lot, that means our like people past my time, my family past my time are going to have money. Like hand-me-down money. It’ll keep going and keep going. I hope our business lasts forever,” Mekhi said.

“Generational wealth, you know something different for my kids. I always want them to be their own bosses. So, I said it starts with me,” Dayanna said.

For his mom, one of the best parts is that he wants to be a part of the business.

“I feel like I’m so happy he wants to be involved. That’s what makes me happy. Like he’s not out here, you know, in the gangs in the violence. He’s really wanting to be involved in the business and making money,” she said.

Mekhi said one day he plans to take over the family business with his sisters. He has even started taking classes, and joining groups to learn more about running businesses and investing.

His message to others is if you want to make your own money, start a business.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WCIA

School district hosts vaccination clinic for kids

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — “Its really beneficial for all of us because we really are in this all together,” Sierra Shaw, mom, said. Some parents say it’s a relief to finally have their kids vaccinated more than a year and a half after the pandemic was first. Some school districts are thinking about having a […]
URBANA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Champaign, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Champaign, IL
Crime & Safety
WCIA

Two groups promote women-owned businesses

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– Two groups are teaming up to promote women-owned businesses for the holiday season. Visit Champaign County is working with “Miss Market.” Miss Market helps people find and shop from companies run by women. They’ve compiled a list of 60 businesses in Champaign County and want to add more. Organizers say it’s […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

City of Danville taking steps to help solve crime and curb violence

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Another community is taking steps to help solve crime and curb violence in their city. It’s with license plate reader cameras. The Danville city council voted unanimously to install license plate readers. Those cameras are the same ones that have solved crimes in several other Central Illinois cities. They aren’t used […]
DANVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Business#Central High School
WCIA

OSF HealthCare to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinics for kids

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — OSF HealthCare will offer convenient COVID-19 vaccine clinics for kids ages 5 to 11. Officials said these vaccination clinics will be offered on November 11 and 18 between 1-4:30 p.m. at OSF Medical Group-Pediatrics on Logan Avenue. Kids will be able to receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Man arrested in connection to parole violation

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Mattoon Police arrested a 55-year-old man on charges of fugitive from justice and obstructing justice. Police said the arrest occurred on October 31 at around 6:08 a.m. in the 1700 block of Broadway Avenue. According to officers, the charges allege that Richard Beckler had an outstanding warrant from the State of […]
MATTOON, IL
WCIA

Extra security at North Ridge Middle School following fight & ‘discussion on social media’, per district leaders

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials said they had extra security and support staff at North Ridge Middle School Thursday in response to safety concerns. In a Facebook post, school leaders said a fight involving several students happened Wednesday. They also stated they were made aware of “discussion on social media” and the need of ensuring […]
DANVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCIA

Growing debate over “Instagram Kids”

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — There’s a good chance you’re reading this story on your phone. There’s also a good chance you have Instagram on that phone. More than a billion people are on the platform. Now, plans are in the works for a new kind of Instagram for children — but it’s on hold after […]
CELL PHONES
WCIA

Crime Stoppers asks for help in solving burglary

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Crime Stoppers of Sangamon & Menard Counties is asking for the public’s help in solving a burglary and theft that happened in Springfield last month. Crime Stoppers said that between noon on Oct. 23 and 7 a.m. on Oct. 25, a construction trailer located on the west side of Black Hawk […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Parents react to kids ages 5-11 being able to get Covid vaccine

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — “If your kid can get vaccinated, get vaccinated,” Brittany Sanders, mom of an Urbana Middle Schooler, said. Some parents are encouraging people to vaccinate their kids. The Illinois Department of Health is recommending parents and guardians to sign up to get their kids ages 5 to 11 to get vaccinated. We […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

City of Springfield to host inaugural pumpkin smashing event

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The City of Springfield, in partnership with Evans Recycling, will host its inaugural Pumpkin Smash in downtown Springfield on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The event will take place on Washington Street between 5th and 6th Streets in whatever weather is present. People of all ages are welcome to […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Sally the robot offers 24/7 healthy food options at Carle hospital

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Staff and visitors at Carle Foundation Hospital (CFH) can now enjoy custom meals and snacks at any hour from Sally the fresh food robot. Officials said Sally, created by Chowbotics by DoorDash, works alongside Carle’s Food Services team to expand their offerings at new times and places through robotic technology that assembles made-to-order […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

WCIA

2K+
Followers
648
Post
427K+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy