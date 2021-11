WAGNER — No. 2-seeded Wagner swept Hanson in the Region 5A quarterfinals to pick up its 25th win of the season. Set scores were 25-11, 25-11 and 26-24. Wagner (25-6): Emma Yost led the team with 18 kills and 14 digs. Kya Kjeldgaard added seven kills and two blocks, while Macy Koupal had a team-high 29 set assists. Shalayne Nagel and Avari Bruguier had 10 digs each, with Nagel adding give blocks as well. The Red Raiders will host Sanborn Central/Woonsocket for a spot in the SoDak 16 on Nov. 4.

WAGNER, SD ・ 4 DAYS AGO