Germantown Police’s new drone program takes flight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’re lost in a rural area or trying to hide from police, the Germantown Police Department has new technology to find you either way.

The department’s new ariel drone program has taken flight, putting powerful eyes in the sky.

The main purpose is to find missing people in a fraction of the time.

From missing children to elderly adults, Lt. Bryan Wallace with the Germantown Police Department says missing people cases are not uncommon.

“We might go a month or two without having any, and then we will have a couple in a week,” he said.

Recently, Lt. Wallace said officers were searching for an endangered adult who walked off from a hospital.

It was a huge organization of people coming out to search this one, maybe two-to-three-acre spot, and we got to thinking if we had a drone, we could’ve searched this five minutes ago,” he said.

That’s why the city purchased four drones of various sizes to help officers with the police and fire department see people at night, laser in on hotspots, and help find missing people when every second counts.

“If there’s a need that happens in the middle of the night with a missing child or a violent subject, we can use it to get it up into the air immediately,” Lt. Wallace said.

Charles Ricketts travels to Germantown for work. He said he feels better-knowing officers can use this equipment.

“It seems like a safe community,” he said. “Them doing this just adds that. They’re always proactive about doing the next thing to help the community.”

Lt. Wallace said 16 officers from the fire and police departments are certified to fly the drones. They took them up for the first time last week.

