Where you can’t drive during the LA Marathon

By City of West Hollywood
 4 days ago
Runners in the 2021 Los Angeles Marathon Presented by Asics will be making their way through the City of West Hollywood on Sunday, November 7, 2021 as part of a 26.2-mile Stadium to the Stars course. Although the Los Angeles Marathon usually takes place each year in Spring, it was delayed...

WEHOville.com

LA Marathon will close these streets tomorrow

A host of streets and freeway ramps will be closed Sunday to accommodate the 36th annual Los Angeles Marathon, which this year will follow a new route from Dodger Stadium to Century City. The race will start at 6:30 a.m. Runners will then head through downtown Los Angeles, Echo Park,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEHOville.com

UpClose: Sergeant Fanny Lapkin

Sergeant Fanny Lapkin, it is a pleasure to have you here with WEHOville. Let’s start off with something about you. Where were you born and where did you grow up?. I was born in Mexico; my parents brought us to the States. I am the youngest of five. We ended up growing up in East LA.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

‘Emerald Village’ will promote WeHo cannabis attractions

West Hollywood, the epicenter of the world’s entertainment capital and a city famous for the iconic Sunset Strip, is adding a new moniker to its global reputation. With the launch of Emerald Village West Hollywood, the “Creative City” will also be known as the “Emerald Village,” the world’s new center of cannabis culture. The Emerald Village will draw tourists and locals alike to experience innovative cannabis attractions including culinary, wellness, nightlife, entertainment, and art.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

I’m running for City Council in 2022, says Planning Commissioner Marquita Thomas

Hi Marquita, and welcome to WEHOville. Thank you for your service to the community. Let’s start off with you. Where were you born and where did you grow up?. My father was an 82nd Airborne Army captain and I was born on Fort Bragg Army Base in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Both of my parents are originally from New York City so we moved back there for a very short while before moving to New Orleans, Louisiana where my little sister, Jamee, was born. When I was in third grade, we moved to Sumter, South Carolina. My last few years in South Carolina, I attended St. Jude Catholic school. After graduation, I left Sumter, SC to go to Occidental College, best known as one of Barack Obama’s alma maters. There, I studied public policy and theatre.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

McDonald’s on Crescent Heights is closing Sunday

The McDonald’s in the shopping strip on the corner of Crescent Heights and Sunset Blvd. will shut it doors for good on Sunday. It’s one of the last standing businesses on 8150 Sunset Blvd., which is set to become a Frank Gehry-designed mixed-use complex featuring 203 residential units and approximately 57,300 square feet of retail and restaurant space.
RESTAURANTS
#Taxis#Asics#The Los Angeles Marathon#N San Vicente Boulevard
WEHOville.com

Watch premiere of WeHo Artist Grant film tonight

Enjoy the premiere of the short film “NEXT LIFE” created by WeHo Artist Grantee Tristan Kilmer tonight on Facebook. Screening to start sharply at 7 and a Q&A to follow at 7:10pm. Next Life is a CG experimental narrative about how we live in our current conditions unknown what comes ahead of us in our short time in this world.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

Woman shot dead in WeHo

A woman was shot and killed in West Hollywood Thursday evening. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded about 7:30 p.m. to an apartment complex located in the 7300 block of Santa Monica Boulevard, near Plummer Park, on reports of the shooting and found the woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound at the scene, according to the Deputy Miguel Meza of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

NEW RESTAURANTS: El Pollo Loco, RíoZonas Açaí

Two new restaurants — El Pollo Loco and RíoZonas Açaí — are moving side by side into two vacant storefronts on Santa Monica Blvd. across from the former 24-Hour Fitness in WeHo. Their imminent arrival will mark the end of long stretches of vacancy for these prominent properties. EL POLLO...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEHOville.com

‘Exciting’ or ‘a monstrosity?’ Residents speak up on 8850 Sunset Project

Planning Commission Discusses Draft EIR for 8850 Sunset Project. The West Hollywood Planning Commission held a public discussion on Thursday night to review the latest draft Environmental Impact Report for a much talked-about large-scale project on 8850 Sunset Boulevard, which consists of a 15-story mixed-use hotel and residential building between Larrabee Street and San Vicente Boulevard.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

Cracker Barrel opens for delivery in Hollywood

Cracker Barrel Kitchen, the delivery-only version of the popular comfort food restaurant/old-timey gift shop, is dipping its first toe in the West Coast market with the opening of a ghost kitchen in Hollywood. “We’re officially making our Hollywood debut and couldn’t be more excited to bring our homestyle food to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEHOville.com

Burger Heaven in WeHo

Passing the Shake Shack on Santa Monica reminds me how burgers have grown fancier and more expensive since I moved to WeHo 50 years ago. Still, we have plenty of options in the city and in the surrounding area so you don’t have to drive far to indulge your burger craving.
SANTA MONICA, CA
WEHOville.com

New residential building springs from site of former carwash

Construction has begun on the four-story residential building at 7617 Santa Monica Blvd. The mixed-use project, built atop a former carwash location, will feature 9,000+ sq. feet of commercial space on the ground floor and 71 apartments, including 11 affordable housing units. “Taking cues from local building vernaculars, 7617 Santa...
SANTA MONICA, CA
WEHOville.com

Pioneer of WeHo commercial real estate dies at 86

Ronald S. Kates, a founding father of West Hollywood’s design district and pioneer of WeHo commercial real estate, has died at age 86 after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer. In the early 1960s, Kates was an exclusive leasing agent for the then-new ten-story International Design Center on Beverly Boulevard,...
WEHOville.com

Flower Burger ready to bloom in WeHo

A trippy new burger joint is opening in West Hollywood. Flower Burger, which uses 100 percent natural and vegan ingredients, will mark its first day in business at noon Thursday with a grand opening celebration hosted by the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and featuring a ribbon cutting with Mayor Lauren Meister, free mini burgers and a live DJ.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

Art dealer Margo Leavin dies at 85

Iconic art dealer and West Hollywood gallery owner Margo Leavin has died, according to business partner Wendy Brandow. Her gallery on Robertson Blvd. hosted shows by Andy Warhol, Jasper Johns and other notable artists. Since the 1970s, Leavin was known as a staunch advocate of the nascent Los Angeles art scene; she continued her work until her retirment in 2013.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEHOville.com

West Hollywood, CA
