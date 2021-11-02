Where you can’t drive during the LA Marathon

Hi Marquita, and welcome to WEHOville. Thank you for your service to the community. Let’s start off with you. Where were you born and where did you grow up?. My father was an 82nd Airborne Army captain and I was born on Fort Bragg Army Base in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Both of my parents are originally from New York City so we moved back there for a very short while before moving to New Orleans, Louisiana where my little sister, Jamee, was born. When I was in third grade, we moved to Sumter, South Carolina. My last few years in South Carolina, I attended St. Jude Catholic school. After graduation, I left Sumter, SC to go to Occidental College, best known as one of Barack Obama’s alma maters. There, I studied public policy and theatre.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO