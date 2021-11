The Carbon Dino swim team is ready for the new year. For the boys team, it will give them a chance to build off of what they started last season, and for the girls team the chance to win yet another state championship, their fourth in a row. The season started in earnest on Tuesday at the Emery Aquatic Center. The ladies claimed the top spot with the men taking third.

